Quire Achieves Major Milestone for the AEC Industry: One Million Technical Reports Created

Quire was founded in 2011 by Stratton, who previously worked as a civil and environmental engineer, and developed the Quire Technical Report Management™ platform as an end-to-end solution to help project-driven businesses improve the way they produce their technical client deliverables and commercial proposals. Today, the platform includes a robust mobile solution for field data collection, report, and data sharing capabilities for collaborating with partners and third-party resources as well as comprehensive analytics for measuring, benchmarking, and improving performance.

"Reaching this milestone of one million technical reports and proposals is a major achievement but more importantly, it is a validation of the value TRM is providing for customers," said Chris Connell, Quire CEO. "During a period where many of our AEC customers are looking for meaningful productivity improvements to drive their growth and improve their bottom line, TRM is delivering for them in a big way. In fact, Quire has impacted more than $1 billion in deliverable-related revenue to date, and we are excited to continue supporting industry leaders in running the most important part of their businesses."

Quire is the leader in Technical Report Management and trusted by thousands of consultants around the globe and across dozens of industries. Quire's intuitive platform streamlines the technical report and commercial proposal writing process to ensure consistent, high-quality deliverables. With innovative tools and a staff of industry experts, Quire helps Clients evolve their workflow processes, saving hours of time on each report. QuireSight Analytics reveals valuable insights into Clients' Report editing times versus industry benchmarks, enabling data-driven decisions that improve the bottom line. Learn more about Quire at www.openquire.com.

