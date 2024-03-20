Quire Expands Senior Leadership Team to Support Its Continued Technical Report Management® Innovation, Growth, and Success

"The expertise of Kevin and Scott will be instrumental in driving significant results for our customers and for Quire's continued success." Post this

Over his career, Ference has worked for global organizations responsible for supply chain management, automotive inventory management, and digital marketing, as well as an industry-leading software company. Most recently, Ference served as the Chief Technology Officer for DataSetGo, which provides data-driven business solutions. Previously, he was the Vice President of Product Design for Beeline, which pioneered the world's first extended workforce platform. He began his software engineering career at an aviation software company, where he designed and co-developed a custom helicopter scheduling system for one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies.

Richardson joined Quire from RB Global, where he served as the Vice President of Product Management for more than a decade at the company, whose omnichannel marketplace provides value-added insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles. Before RB Global, Richardson co-founded and served as the Chief Technology Officer for AssetBuyer.com, an equipment-based metasearch site that paired industry expertise with world-class technology, connecting buyers with the leading commercial asset B2B brands on the internet. Prior to that role, Richardson served as the Senior Vice President, Solutions and Technology for AssetNation.

Quire is the leader in Technical Report Management (TRM) for project-driven companies in the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC), Commercial Real Estate, and Environmental Consulting industries. The company is trusted by thousands of consultants to generate deliverables and commercial proposals for their businesses. Supporting customers in more than a dozen major industries spanning more than 180 service areas, Quire's intuitive TRM SaaS platform streamlines the technical report and commercial proposal creation process to ensure consistent, high-quality deliverables. With innovative tools and a staff of industry experts, Quire has enabled clients to create and optimize over 7,300 report templates, thus reducing report and proposal development time by as much as 70 percent. Quire's QuireSight Analytics provides additional value by revealing key insights into the deliverable process versus industry benchmarks, enabling data-driven resource and workflow decisions that improve the bottom line. Founded in 2010, the company has impacted more than $1 billion in deliverable-related revenue. For more information, visit www.openquire.com.

