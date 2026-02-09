Quire Unveils New Integrated AI Capabilities at EBA 2026 Annual Conference

"We transformed how technical reports are created. Now we're transforming how they're used—turning every report a firm has ever produced into a resource that makes the next one better." Post this

"EBA has been foundational to Quire's growth—some of our longest and most valued customer relationships began at this conference," said Kelly Stratton, Founder & President of Quire. "Announcing these capabilities here just feels right. This is the community that helped shape what we've built."

Quire AI Search Delivers Intelligent Search and Chat

Quire AI Search transforms every customer's report library into searchable, conversational intelligence:

Smart Search: Ask questions in plain English and get contextual results—not just documents containing keywords

AI-Powered Chat: Converse with your reports like consulting a colleague who's read everything your firm has ever produced

Multi-Report Analysis: Compare and cross-examine groups of reports to identify patterns or best practices

Content Reuse: Find proven language and apply it directly to current projects

Integrated Workflow: Built directly into the Quire TRM platform—no app switching, no workflow disruption

Lazarus Brings Legacy Reports into the Fold

For firms with years of reports trapped in file servers or legacy systems, Lazarus provides a path to unification—migrating historical reports into a secure repository where they become fully searchable alongside Quire-created work.

Flexible Migration: Self-service upload or bulk transfer your files

Unified Search: Historical and current reports accessible from one platform

AI-Powered Chat: Converse with both your historical and Quire reports simultaneously—all your history in one place

Enterprise Security: Fully encrypted and siloed—your data stays yours

"We transformed how technical reports are created. Now we're transforming how they're used—turning every report a firm has ever produced into a resource that makes the next one better," said Stratton.

Chris Connell, CEO of Quire added, "We're excited to bring these capabilities to our customers and the market, building on the efficiencies Quire has been delivering for years. Now they can harvest that work and expertise in entirely new ways—including years of additional history through Lazarus—to make their next deliverable even better than the last."

Every Report Starts with a Search

Before writing a single word of a Phase I ESA or PCA, professionals search for precedent—similar properties, comparable conditions, proven language. Research shows these searches average 12 minutes each, with 3-5 searches per project and a 50% abandonment rate when users can't find what they need. With Quire AI, firms are seeing up to 70% time savings on these critical searches.

Measurable ROI

For a mid-size firm, these efficiencies translate to thousands of dollars in recovered productivity annually—and for high-volume firms that number climbs to tens of thousands of dollars.

Beyond productivity, Lazarus addresses knowledge preservation. As senior professionals retire, their expertise—refined across thousands of projects—traditionally disappears. Lazarus ensures institutional knowledge becomes a permanent asset, accessible to new hires from day one. Moreover, Lazarus is a massive advantage for firms pursuing M&A, enabling them to quickly harmonize technical report data and leverage expertise across the combined organization.

To see Quire AI Search and Lazarus in action, visit openquire.com/request-a-demo or contact [email protected].

About Quire

Quire is the category-defining Technical Report Management™ (TRM™) platform for environmental consulting, engineering, and commercial real estate services. With more than 1.5 million reports processed, Quire understands technical reporting like no one else. Learn more at www.openquire.com.

Media Contact:

Alison Grenn

[email protected]

Media Contact

Alison Grenn, Quire, 1 3212133119, [email protected], www.openquire.com

SOURCE Quire