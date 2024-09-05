Quire's Q3 MarketWatch: Efficiency and Productivity Gains Drive Continued Success for Quire Customers in Technical Report Deliverables

"These gains underscore the transformative impact Quire's TRM platform is having across the industry," said Chris Connell, CEO of Quire. "Our customers can handle increased workloads more efficiently, improve the quality and speed of their deliverables, and drive their businesses forward." Post this

• Efficiency Boost: Quire customers saw an average 10.9% increase in efficiency across all segments in 2024, corresponding to a 9.9% reduction in average report editing time.

• New Customer Success: First-year users experienced a remarkable 31.8% improvement in efficiency, reducing editing times by 24.1%.

• Sustained Productivity Growth: The average number of reports produced per user per month increased by 21.92%, showcasing the platform's capacity to deliver continuous value.

• Industry-wide Impact: Companies of all sizes—from small firms to large enterprises—reported efficiency gains, with the 500-999 employee cohort achieving a 33.7% efficiency increase.

"These gains underscore the transformative impact Quire's TRM platform is having across the industry," said Chris Connell, CEO of Quire. "Our customers are not only able to handle increased workloads more efficiently, but they are also improving the quality and speed of their deliverables, ultimately driving their businesses forward in a highly competitive environment."

Efficiency Trends

The Q3 MarketWatch report delves into the sustained improvements Quire's TRM platform delivers across various company sizes and report types. Highlights include a 25.2% reduction in average editing times for firms with 500-999 employees and a 14.6% reduction for geotechnical reports—a testament to Quire's ability to optimize even the most complex deliverables.

New customers are also reaping immediate benefits, with some firms reducing editing times by up to 49.8% within their first year of adoption. This efficiency translates directly into increased productivity, allowing companies to produce more reports in less time, allocate resources more effectively, and meet growing client demands.

Productivity Gains Across the Board

The Q3 report further reveals a notable 21.92% increase in overall productivity among Quire users, with some firms achieving extraordinary results. For example, a mid-sized environmental consulting firm's productivity soared by over 35%.

"These results highlight Quire's role as a critical tool for firms looking to stay ahead in a fast-paced industry," Connell added. "As companies continue to face challenges such as increased demand, talent shortages, and rising costs, Quire provides the efficiency and productivity boosts needed to not just survive, but thrive."

Methodology

Quire's MarketWatch research analyzed customer activity through September of 2024 and is based on data from over 100 direct customers, thousands of contractors, and more than 1,000,000 technical reports generated through its TRM platform, spanning the AEC, Environmental Consulting, and Commercial Real Estate industries.

