Quorum Appoints Diane Wiley As Programmatic Account Manager

Prior to joining Quorum, Wiley was Manager, Partner Relations at Simulmedia, an industry leader in cross-channel TV advertising. Previous roles also include several years at premier media services agencies including as an advertising video investor for Horizon Media and negotiator for national video activation at Zenith. Direct brand experience for Wiley includes Advertising Manager for DR Power Equipment.

"Diane brings world-class advertising leadership experience and expertise to the Quorum team along with our client base," said Ezra Doty, Quorum founder and CEO. "We could not be more excited about the impact Diane will have as she helps our clients win and help us drive our purpose and growth."

Located in Burlington, Vermont, Quorum is one of several local companies based at the Hula Lakeside complex in what is quickly becoming a hotbed for high-growth media, advertising and tech ventures. Quorum has developed proprietary technology for retargeting real-world shoppers on digital media, and attributing physical store visits to ad exposure across out of home (OOH), connected television (CTV), display and other forms of programmatic advertising. With this and other industry-leading tools at hand, Quorum helps both global and local businesses alike improve advertising effectiveness.

"It's time for programmatic advertising to leapfrog into the future so that publishers and buyers can truly understand audience characteristics, patterns and intent," said Wiley. "It's a thrill to join Quorum because we are on the leading-edge with as equal and as powerful a dataset as major programmatic players but the tools to actually help top brands and media companies unlock data and succeed in connecting with their audiences."

To learn more about Quorum, please visit https://quorum.inc.

