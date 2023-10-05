Quorum Cyber Broadens Senior Leadership With Steven Marandola as VP of Innovation and Rebecca Court as Marketing Director

"Steven has a wealth of experience in supporting the growth of technology-enabled companies. Rebecca arrives with all the know-how we need to become the first UK-headquartered unicorn in the cybersecurity industry." --Federico Charosky, Quorum Cyber CEO Tweet this

In a career spanning 35 years, Steven has an outstanding track record of driving technological advancements while in senior positions for blue-chip companies, including Senior Vice President of Service Delivery at Avertium, Executive Services Director at Optiv Inc, Director of Consulting Services at World Wide Technology, and Senior Vice President at BT Global Services.

Rebecca joins with strong experience leading high-performing marketing teams and managing integrations following mergers and acquisitions for private equity-backed scale-up businesses in the technology services industry. As Head of Marketing, she was instrumental in helping digital services provider Incremental Group rapidly scale to a 350-employee-strong business with recurring revenues of £40m (about $48m USD) just five years after inception. Incremental Group successfully sold to Telefónica Tech for £175m ($211m USD) in March 2022.

"I'm delighted that Steven and Rebecca have agreed to join us," said Quorum Cyber CEO Federico Charosky. "Steven has a wealth of experience in supporting the growth and transformation of technology-enabled companies. He brings a fresh perspective to our mission and his dynamic leadership and innovative mindset will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our solutions. Rebecca arrives with all the qualities, attributes, experience, and know-how we need to become the first UK-headquartered unicorn in the cybersecurity industry, and I'm excited to see the results."

"At the heart of my approach is a desire to seamlessly integrate the realms of sales, product, and technology. This alignment is not just about operational efficiency, it's about ensuring we stay at the forefront of industry innovation," explained VP of Innovation Steven Marandola. "By reinforcing the synergy between these sectors, I plan to empower our sales teams with deep insights into our product capabilities and technological advantages, arming them with the knowledge they need to engage potential clients effectively. This way, we'll ensure our customers always receive solutions tailored to their unique needs and challenges."

"Quorum Cyber is one of the UK's fastest growing digital companies, with an exciting portfolio, customer base, and team. I'm thrilled to have joined to develop, execute, and lead a robust go-to market strategy," said Marketing Director Rebecca Court. "With a focus on customer satisfaction and building brand trust, I'm excited to help the company drive growth across all our services and enable the business to realize its full potential as a world-class cybersecurity company."

Founded in Edinburgh in 2016, Quorum Cyber is one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity companies in the UK with over 150 customers on four continents. Its mission is to help good people win and it does this by defending teams and organizations across the world and all industry sectors against the rising threat of cyberattacks, enabling them to thrive in an increasingly hostile, unpredictable, and fast-changing digital landscape. Quorum Cyber is a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security and member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

