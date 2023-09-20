Quorum Cyber Dramatically Rises on MSSP Alert's List of Top 250 MSSP Providers

Quorum Cyber, founded to help organizations defend themselves in an increasingly hostile digital landscape, today announced the company has been ranked #59 on MSSP Alert's list of Top 250 MSSP Providers and one of only four UK-headquartered companies to appear in the Top 60. This year's ranking details Quorum Cyber's significant rise from #149 in 2022 and underscores its growth and financial performance that sparked the dramatic climb.
EDINBURGH, Scotland, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MSSP Alert's Top 250 MSSPs company list tracks the world's top managed security services providers and is typically updated each September. In addition to company revenue growth and financial performance, MSSP Alert reveals its findings on cyber-attack trends, cybersecurity solutions, and key managed security services offered.
"We're delighted to be recognized for the excellent progress we've made over the past year and jumping up 90 places on the Top 250 MSSPs leaderboard," said Scott Abney, Chief Revenue Officer, Quorum Cyber. "This ranking is confirmation that Quorum Cyber is delivering world-class cyber security and data security services to our growing global customer base."
The latest MSSP Alert ranking marks the newest industry accolade Quorum Cyber has received. In August 2023, the company was named to the Enterprise Security Tech 2023 Cyber Top 20 awards list for Security Services Innovator due to doubling its headcount, increasing revenue by 85% from 2021 to 2022, becoming a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security, and achieving a 94% reduction in its customers' cybersecurity teams to research and process hundreds of security alerts per day.
In addition, Quorum Cyber achieved Finalist status in two Microsoft Security Excellence Awards categories. The company was named a Finalist in the Security Services Innovator category, and its founder and CEO, Federico Charosky, was named a Finalist as a Security Changemaker.
In 2022, it was the first cybersecurity company headquartered in the UK and one of the first few worldwide to be verified by Microsoft for its Managed Extended Detection and Response (XDR) service.
