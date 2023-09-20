Quorum Cyber Dramatically Rises on MSSP Alert's List of Top 250 MSSP Providers

"This ranking is confirmation that Quorum Cyber is delivering world-class cyber security and data security services to our growing global customer base." -- Scott Abney, Chief Revenue Officer, Quorum Cyber Tweet this

The latest MSSP Alert ranking marks the newest industry accolade Quorum Cyber has received. In August 2023, the company was named to the Enterprise Security Tech 2023 Cyber Top 20 awards list for Security Services Innovator due to doubling its headcount, increasing revenue by 85% from 2021 to 2022, becoming a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security, and achieving a 94% reduction in its customers' cybersecurity teams to research and process hundreds of security alerts per day.

In addition, Quorum Cyber achieved Finalist status in two Microsoft Security Excellence Awards categories. The company was named a Finalist in the Security Services Innovator category, and its founder and CEO, Federico Charosky, was named a Finalist as a Security Changemaker.

In 2022, it was the first cybersecurity company headquartered in the UK and one of the first few worldwide to be verified by Microsoft for its Managed Extended Detection and Response (XDR) service.

