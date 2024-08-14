Quorum Recognized on 2024 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 432%, Quorum Ranks No. 93 in Advertising & Marketing Category Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. revealed today that Quorum ranks No. 1184 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Quorum also ranked no. 93 in Advertising & Marketing. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 is a testament to the hard work and innovation of our team at Quorum," said Ezra Doty, CEO of Quorum. "Our position reflects the rising demand for smarter, results-driven ad strategies to work harder for you in an increasingly complex digital landscape."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges.

The 2024 Inc. 5000 ranks companies based on their percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023, a period marked by significant economic challenges and shifts in the digital landscape. Quorum also earned the distinction of being the fastest-growing company in Vermont among those in the Advertising & Marketing category, further highlighting its impressive growth trajectory. Quorum's ability to not only thrive but excel during this time reflects its innovative approach and the value it provides to its clients.

Quorum is a trusted partner for global brands seeking to optimize their advertising. The platform enables locally targeted campaigns at a national scale by using real-world shopping behavior to create personalized audience segments. Integrated across major digital platforms, including programmatic, CTV, and social media, Quorum helps brands maximize their advertising impact. With direct connections to key networks and platforms, Quorum drives growth and delivers outstanding results for its partners.

About Quorum

Founded in 2019, the world's top marketers and publishers use Quorum to understand in-store consumer shopping behavior, build targeted advertising audiences, attribute media exposure to physical store visits, and execute hyper local media campaigns that predictably drive actions, outcomes and commerce. These technologies, offered separately or bundled together as a managed service, level the playing field to unlock and exceed walled garden targeted advertising capabilities. To learn more about tapping the power of Quorum to achieve unbeatable cross-channel results across display, social, OOH, streaming audio and connected TV initiatives, visit www.quorum.inc.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Cassady Nordeen, Quorum, 1 7186440273, [email protected] , https://quorum.inc/

SOURCE Quorum