Quvy Launches Predictive Ad-Performance Platform and Appoints New Head of Sales

Quvy expands its enterprise offering with new predictive ad-testing tools and names Stefan Adamczyk as Head of Sales for North America and EMEA.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quvy, the platform that uses simulated audiences to predict real-world ad performance before advertisers spend their budget, announced today the expansion of its enterprise offering and the appointment of Stefan Adamczyk as its new Head of Sales for North America and EMEA.

Quvy enables advertisers and agencies to test image, video, and UGC ads against highly defined synthetic populations—parents, gamers, shoppers, travelers, high-income households, and more. The platform provides deterministic, pre-launch predictions that show how each creative is expected to perform before campaigns go live.

"Advertisers are done gambling on creative," said Stefan Adamczyk, Head of Sales at Quvy. "Quvy gives them clarity before they spend. When you know which creative will win, planning, pitching, and scaling all become more effective."

Quvy's Private Silo Models provide enterprise partners with dedicated, isolated simulation environments that keep their brand assets, historical performance data, and audience definitions fully separated from all other customers. Agencies benefit from a confidential and accurate environment for evaluating creative direction.

"Agencies now bring Quvy directly into pitch conversations," Adamczyk said. "Deterministic predictions outperform subjective opinions. When clients see evidence instead of speculation, decisions move faster."

Quvy simulates population-level behavior across thousands of personas. Each creative receives predictive scoring for major advertising metrics, including:

CTR (Click-Through Rate)

CPC (Cost Per Click)

CPM (Cost Per Thousand)

These predictive metrics help teams identify high-potential concepts early and avoid producing creative that isn't likely to perform well.

Jonathan Zweig, CEO of Quvy, described the company's mission:

"Creative shouldn't be a guess. Budgets are tight, and cycles are fast. Quvy lets advertisers understand performance before spending a dollar."

Key platform capabilities

Predictive scoring for CTR, CPC, CPM

Support for image, video, and UGC ads

Persona-, demographic-, and interest-level insights

Emotional data points: attention, clarity, novelty, trust, excitement

Private Silo Models for isolated enterprise environments

Simulations completed in under 10 minutes

Creative Insights for agencies to validate concepts, strengthen pitches, and justify creative direction

Growing adoption across agencies and brands

In recent months, Quvy has onboarded agency networks, studios, DTC brands, and app developers seeking to reduce inefficient A/B testing. Early adopters report meaningful decreases in wasted spend within their first month of using the platform.

"Predictability is what marketing teams want," Adamczyk said. "Quvy makes that possible."

Availability

Quvy is available today at https://www.quvy.com with Individual, Pro, and Enterprise plans. Agencies may request enterprise proposals at [email protected].

Media Contact

Tiana Crump, Quvy, 1 424-209-2703, [email protected], www.quvy.com

SOURCE Quvy