Qvinci Releases Non-Sunday Aligned Weekly Reporting with Customizable Accounting Calendars and Reporting Periods

"Qvinci is not one-size-fits-all reporting, boilerplate dashboards, or canned KPIs. We're an advanced, customizable, profitability and management solution for tomorrow's businesses and their accountants and advisors." - Brad Adams – Qvinci, President / CEO / Chairman Tweet this

Franchises, multi-unit businesses, dioceses, non-profits, bookkeepers, and accountants can now align financial, analytics, and business intelligence reporting with any day of the week, customize their accounting calendars, and report from data synced directly from the general ledger.

Qvinci is the only solution outside of an ERP platform that enables any-day-aligned weekly reporting with fully customizable accounting calendars and reporting periods.

With Qvinci, you can now:

Access weekly reporting aligned to any day of the week that's best for you.

Customize your accounting calendar reporting structure to your specific needs, such as 4-4-5, 5-4-4, or even a 4-4-4, (or any combination) by-entity, or consolidated.

Customize your reporting periods instead of staying tied to the standard Sunday-aligned 4-4-5, which isn't best for everyone.

Even report by week per period, quarter, or year. For instance, you can run reports over the last 13 weeks, by week, if that suits your needs.

The possibilities are virtually endless!

This means, for example, that if Saturdays and Sundays are your busiest days of the week, your financial and business intelligence reporting no longer must be split into two separate weeks. This also means that when it comes to 4-5-4 reporting periods (or any combination), you are now in complete control.

Qvinci's P&L General Ledger Weekly Reporting functionality is perfect for businesses that experience peak activity on the weekends, such as:

Restaurants and food services

Entertainment and leisure

Hospitality and hotels

Recreational facilities

Tourism and travel agencies

Nightclubs and bars

Specialty retailers

Archdioceses, dioceses, and non-profits

Seasonal businesses (i.e., ski and beachside resorts)

And their accountants and advisors

With this customizable weekly financial and business intelligence reporting capability, and the ability to customize your accounting calendar and reporting periods to your exact specifications, you will reap the benefits of finally being in control of:

Informed decision-making – Ability to accurately assess the financial impact of such things as promotions, events, and operational adjustments during peak activity periods that do not line up with traditional Sunday-aligned reporting.

Targeted resource allocation – Allows for allocating limited resources most effectively during peak activity periods (i.e., Restaurants can ensure optimal staffing and inventory levels to meet customer needs).

Strategic planning – Decision-makers can minimize risk when formulating short-term and long-term strategies (i.e., Restaurants can tailor their marketing and menu offerings to maximize profitability during peak weekend activity periods).

Performance evaluation and optimization – Evaluate the performance of initiatives targeted during peak activity periods that are not Sunday-aligned to adjust for optimal ROI.

Enhanced financial forecasting – Businesses, bookkeepers, and accountants can project revenue, expenses, and profit trends more accurately for budgeting and financial planning for the periods that matter.

Investor and stakeholder confidence – Being able to show investors and stakeholders that decision-makers are fully capitalizing on peak activity periods can lead to increased confidence and continued financial support.

Improved competitive positioning – Accurate weekly reporting based on peak activity periods empowers decision-makers to respond faster to fluctuating market dynamics and gain a competitive edge.

Charles Nagel – Qvinci, Founder / CIO

"With the ability to run weekly reports starting on any day of the week, with 1 or 1000s of QuickBooks files, and with customizable accounting calendars and customizable reporting periods, users can do what was previously impossible, easily measure and compare all locations the way they want on the periods they want."

Brad Adams – Qvinci, President / CEO / Chairman

"The market has spoken and Qvinci has once again delivered. Non-Sunday aligned reporting, weekly reporting, and customizable accounting calendars are now available for everyone, not just those who can afford ERP systems. Qvinci is not one-size-fits-all reporting, boilerplate dashboards, or canned KPIs. We're an advanced, customizable, profitability and management solution for tomorrow's businesses and their accountants and advisors."

About Qvinci

Qvinci is a cloud-based, patented solution that empowers franchises, multi-unit organizations, dioceses, non-profits, single SMBs, and their accountants and advisors to make better decisions, save time, and increase profitability and net assets by providing financial insights everyone understands, can make sense of, and take action on. Qvinci automates the processes and workflows like the collection, consolidation, and mapping of data to a SCoA. Qvinci's color-coded and customizable KPIs and business intelligence track and predict trending, benchmarking, and KPIs, and forecast financial and cashflow positioning. It's rockstar Customer Success team is always ready to provide personal help. Qvinci is easy to implement, simple to use, and provides immediate results.

Media Contact

Justin M. Clark, Qvinci Software, 1-844-422-5037, [email protected], https://qvinci.com/

