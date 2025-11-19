QwickContractReview Launches $19 AI Contract Review to Give Small Businesses Fast, Affordable Clarity

Affordable $19 AI-Enhanced Contract Review for Small Businesses
PHOENIX, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QwickContractReview.com is expanding access to its $19 AI-enhanced contract review service following strong early media momentum and a growing response from small-business owners nationwide. The platform was built to help entrepreneurs understand the agreements they sign by providing fast, affordable, and easy-to-read clarity reports.
Traditional contract reviews often cost between $300 and $500 and take several days to complete, leaving many small-business owners without practical options when faced with complex agreements. QwickContractReview offers a streamlined alternative by combining AI-driven language analysis with trained human reviewers who identify key terms, risks, obligations, renewal traps, and unusual clauses. Most clarity reports are delivered within hours.
"Every business owner deserves contract clarity before signing," said Clint McDonald, Founder of Qwick Contract Review. "We built Qwick to make understanding agreements simple, fast, and affordable—because peace of mind shouldn't cost hundreds."
Entrepreneurs have responded positively to the service, including first-time business owners navigating their initial vendor, partnership, and service contracts.
One recent customer shared:
"I had no idea where to start with my first contract until I found QwickContractReview. Their report showed me what mattered and gave me confidence to move forward."
How QwickContractReview Works
- Upload a contract through the secure online portal
- AI + reviewer analysis identifies the most important terms and potential risks
- Receive a clarity report summarizing key points in clear language
The limited-time $19 introductory offer is available nationwide and is designed to make contract understanding accessible to small businesses preparing for year-end agreements and 2026 planning.
Small-business owners can upload a contract and receive a clarity report at:
https://QwickContractReview.com
About Qwick Contract Review LLC
Qwick Contract Review LLC is a Phoenix-based legal-tech company dedicated to helping small-business owners and entrepreneurs understand contracts quickly and affordably. Using AI-powered analysis combined with human-reviewed clarity reports, QwickContractReview.com transforms complex agreements into simple, actionable insights. The company's mission is to make contract confidence accessible to every business, regardless of size or budget.
Media Contact
Clint McDonald
Qwick Contract Review LLC
Phone: 1-844-711-9103
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://QwickContractReview.com
