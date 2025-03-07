Qylur Intelligent Systems MAD.AI solution now available through the Department of Defense CDAO's Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace - SBIR Aisle

"MAD.AI enables real-time, mission-adaptive AI deployment at scale, drastically reducing operational costs and decision-making delays. Qylur is demonstrating its commitment to ensuring the U.S. maintains decisive superiority in the battlespace of tomorrow" - Dr. Lisa Dolev, Qylur CEO Post this

Qylur's solutions are designed to make operational AI at scale a reality by enabling continuous delivery of AI into large-scale deployments of autonomous systems, while ensuring rapid adaptability in mission-critical environments, spanning air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains.

"Having MAD.AI available through the Tradewinds Marketplace ensures this critical technology is accessible by the DoD as it builds its AI-driven future," said Dr. Lisa Dolev, Founder and CEO of Qylur Intelligent Systems. "Large, multi-domain autonomous fleets—such as drone swarms—represent the next evolution of warfare, but managing the complexity of thousands of AI model variations has remained an overwhelming challenge. MAD.AI transforms this paradigm by enabling real-time, mission-adaptive AI deployment at scale, drastically reducing operational costs and decision-making delays. With this technology, Qylur is demonstrating its commitment to ensuring the U.S. maintains decisive superiority in the battlespace of tomorrow."

Qylur's video, 'Operationalizing AI: MAD.AI (Mission Adaptive Deployable AI)', accessible only by government customers on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, presents an actual use case in which the company impacted real-life customer operations with mission-adapted custom-trained AI models. Government customers interested in viewing the video solution can create a Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace account at tradewindAI.com.

About Qylur:

Qylur Intelligent Systems is an AI systems company with breakthrough technologies that redefine intelligent machine capabilities for both the commercial and defense sectors. At the heart of Qylur's innovation is its pioneering Mission Autonomous AI technology, delivering transformative software and hardware solutions for next-generation intelligent systems. Its flagship offerings include the SNIM® AI and MAD.AI platforms and the Q Sentinel, the world's first fully autonomous self-service security screening solution. Qylur's solutions have been deployed at world-class customers. With a portfolio of patented AI core technologies, Qylur continues to shape the future of AI-driven intelligent machines, visit www.Qylur.com.

About the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace:

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace (TSM) is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the Department of Defense's (DoD) most significant challenges in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), digital, and data space. All solutions contained in the Marketplace have been assessed under Federal competitive procedures and are available to Government customers with a Marketplace account. The SBIR Aisle within the TSM is a specialized enclave for small businesses to showcase their SBIR/STTR solutions. Government customers can create an account at www.tradewindai.com. Tradewinds is housed in the DoD's Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO.)

