R Entertainment Names Newmark Vice Chairman Neal Golden, Chairman of R Entertainment Holdings, to Accelerate Expansion

"We are building on the 24-year foundation of R Entertainment and its portfolio of assets with strong regional partners. I'm just pleased to lead this charge similar to what I've done with Newmark, moving the company to greater success," said Neal Golden, Chairman, R Entertainment Holdings. Post this

Golden said: "We are building on the 24-year foundation of R Entertainment and its portfolio of assets and driving that success across the United States with strong regional partners. The methods and properties that R Entertainment has pioneered over the years are exciting to me and to nearly anyone who learns of them. These are experiential destination events and ancillary services with proven demand. I'm just pleased at this time to lead this charge in a fashion similar to what I've done with Newmark, moving the company to greater success with vital partners who can flourish over the next few decades."

For more than 24 years, R Entertainment has established itself as a leading force in live entertainment, experiential marketing, venue management, event production and content development. Producing more than 300 event dates annually, the company has built a reputation for creating, operating and scaling some of the country's most successful festivals, concerts, sporting events, culinary experiences and destination-driven entertainment properties. The company is known for its success in building public-private venue partnerships to activate major public assets with timely, engaging programming and operations efficiencies that drive economic impact.

The formation of R Entertainment Holdings represents a significant milestone for the organization as it expands its proven business models into new markets nationwide. With expertise spanning venue operations, ticketing, sponsorship sales, event security, marketing, social media strategy, economic development and original event creation, the company has developed a comprehensive platform and a team of professionals uniquely positioned for continued growth across the entertainment industry.

Golden's appointment reflects the strength of R Entertainment's track record and its vision for expanding its portfolio of intellectual property, venue partnerships and consumer-facing experiences that reach audiences ranging from families and young professionals to affluent lifestyle consumers and baby boomers.

Golden will use Newmark's extensive network and experience in growth strategy, capital formation and business development for R Entertainment's expansion into new markets while leveraging the company's established reputation for producing high-quality entertainment experiences and delivering measurable value to venue partners, sponsors and communities.

Golden is a 15-time "Deal of the Year" award recipient for Newmark, having directed billions of dollars in transactions nationwide. His experience includes leading national retail expansion strategies for major brands, advising prominent financial and retail institutions, and guiding multiple companies through growth initiatives that resulted in public market success and multi-billion-dollar valuations.

In addition, Golden's recent interests extend to destination hospitality and premium beverages with Flat Creek Estate and Bingham's Bourbon. The 80-acre winery, Flat Creek Estate in Texas Hill Country northwest of Austin, has earned international recognition for producing premium wines, its "Super Texan" earning double gold at the San Francisco International Wine Competition. The winery boasts an exceptional tasting room experience noted by Food & Wine, and scenic scalable event spaces hosting intimate weddings to major festivals. Golden also owns Bingham's Bourbon, with actor/country singer Ryan Bingham of Yellowstone TV fame, producing a critically acclaimed premium whiskey awarded double gold by Enthusiast Report.

Reed Glick, Partner, R Entertainment, said: "R Entertainment has evolved into a diversified entertainment, marketing and business development company with national reach, and Neal's expertise will help us accelerate opportunities that have been years in the making."

Kerry Dunne, Partner, R Entertainment, said: "Neal further validates the platforms we have spent more than two decades building. We are fortunate to have his experience and national relationships. As we continue expanding our portfolio of events, venue partnerships and proprietary entertainment brands, Neal's strategic leadership will help us capitalize on the tremendous momentum R Entertainment has created over the last 24 years."

About R Entertainment. R Entertainment is an experiential marketing, content and business development company, in its 24th year, producing 300 show dates a year. The company celebrates 14 years managing Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill Coconino County Park; produces music and culinary events such as the 10-city Martha Stewart Wine & Food Experience; Celebrity Wine & Spirits; Great Life Festivals; PGA WM Phoenix Open; Scottsdale 4th of July Celebration at WestWorld; Holiday Snowfest; Arizona Diamondbacks Evening on the Diamond; DiscOasis Los Angeles, among others. Corporate events include Fund Launch, Food Network star Alex Guarnaschelli private events; Kentucky Derby Fillies & Lilies Party; Final Four Sponsors Ball; Super Bowl events, and more. R Entertainment also serves as talent booker for numerous Native American casinos across the country and provides a range of services for venues and major events. Visit R-Entertainment.com

Media Contact

Cynthia Dunne, FleurComGroup, 1 6025707828, [email protected], https://r-entertainment.com/

Claire Bice, FleurComGroup, 1 7204131746, [email protected], https://r-entertainment.com/

SOURCE R Entertainment