R. Reagan Sahadi, Texas Personal Injury Attorney, Expands Office Space in Corpus Christi

"The investment in expanded office space in Corpus Christi demonstrates our continued commitment to providing our valued clients in Texas with outstanding service and support," says R. Reagan Sahadi, founding partner of The Sahadi Legal Group.

The past several years have been marked by tremendous growth and achievement for The Sahadi Legal Group and R. Reagan Sahadi. R. Reagan Sahadi was recognized by Super Lawyers®, a trusted legal ranking guide developed through a multiphase selection process for the fourth year in a row, and LexisNexis Martindale-Hubbell Peer Review awarded him an "AV Preeminent" rating. Recently, R. Reagan Sahadi served on the faculty of the Trial Advocacy College of Texas (TACT).

"I am humbled and grateful to our incredible team of legal professionals and excited for this next chapter in our firm's growth," said Sahadi.

About R. Reagan Sahadi

R. Reagan Sahadi was raised in South Texas and comes from a family of entrepreneurs. Upon graduating from the University of Houston Law Center, he moved back to Corpus Christi where he joined Donnell, Abernethy & Kieschnick, and subsequently Wigington Rumley Dunn & Blair LLP. His practice focused on a range of cases including: truck accidents, products liability, oil and gas accidents, and other catastrophic personal injury accidents.

Eventually, he formed Sahadi Legal Group to provide the wealth of experience and resources of a larger law firm while still maintaining the personal touch of a boutique firm. Sahadi has had overwhelming success litigating cases nationwide and has recovered several hundred million dollars in verdicts and settlements on behalf of his clients - including the largest verdict for actual damages in El Paso County history.

Additionally, Reagan is a former sitting municipal court judge for Goliad, Texas. He is a member of the TTLA and the Attorneys Information Exchange Group.

About Sahadi Legal Group

Reagan Sahadi founded the Sahadi Legal Group on the idea that clients deserve more than just representation in the courtroom or around the negotiation table. The Sahadi Legal Group has a wealth of experience representing victims of catastrophic accidents.

Since 2009, Reagan Sahadi's verdicts and case settlements have exceeded $200 million for his clients. From car accidents to tire defects, the Sahadi Legal Group aggressively pursues each claim for clients with finesse. The Sahadi Legal Group is ready to put their expertise and passion to work for you. The legal team at the Sahadi Legal Group has over 45 combined years of experience.

The dedicated staff will be with you every step of the way to help you understand the process and keep you informed. http://www.sahadilegal.com

Media Contact

Reagan Sahadi, Sahadi Legal Group, 361-760-3300, [email protected], https://reagansahadi.com/

SOURCE Sahadi Legal Group