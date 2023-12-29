R2 Logistics Announces New CEO Katie Quinn with Owner Ben Gase to Remain as Chairman of the Board

"I look forward to leading the company and embracing new opportunities while maintaining our firm tradition of offering a superior customer service experience." Post this

"Katie's financial and operational leadership makes her an outstanding fit as CEO," said Gase. "I am confident in her commitment to uphold R2 Logistics' service-driven culture. With her thorough understanding of our business, the company is well positioned to continue its strategic growth track."

Quinn started her career with R2 Logistics in 2013 and has since held senior positions including Recruiting Manager, Vice President of Administration and COO. Her focus has been on hiring talented individuals who want to build their career with R2, strive to win and always provide top-tier customer service.

"Listening to individuals on all levels of our organization in order to recognize and capitalize on opportunities for improvement is what drives me every day," said Quinn. "I look forward to leading the company and embracing new opportunities while maintaining our firm tradition of offering a superior customer service experience."

About R2 Logistics

R2 Logistics is a third-party logistics (3PL) provider offering industry-leading supply chain management services to shippers of all sizes. R2 Logistics is an Inbound Logistics Top 10 3PL and one of Transport Topics Top 50 Freight Brokerages. With the R2 Logistics Transportation Management System (TMS), customers can rate shipments and receive real-time visibility into their logistics network. R2 Logistics specializes in services that include managed transportation, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), expedited and air freight, intermodal, ocean and specialized hauling. For more information visit www.r2logistics.com.

Media Contact

Jeff Schroeder, R2 Logistics, 1 (904) 394-4683, [email protected], www.r2logistics.com

SOURCE R2 Logistics