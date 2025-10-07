raan 100% Cotton Wipes Now Available at All Erewhon Stores

Erewhon has long curated products that align with conscious living, and we're proud that raan's clean, sustainable approach to personal care meets their discerning standards while supporting families and the planet. –Vanessa Menache, CEO of raan Post this

raan is also the first in its category to carry the Natural Cotton Seal, reserved exclusively for products made entirely of cotton, and is EWG-verified, ensuring safe and non-toxic use. The brand is woman-owned and independently operated, offering families a transparent, USA-made alternative in a space traditionally led by larger corporations.

"We're honored to join the Erewhon family and to be among such thoughtful, values-driven brands," said Vanessa Menache, CEO of raan. "Erewhon has long curated products that align with conscious living, and we're proud that raan's clean, sustainable approach to personal care meets their discerning standards while supporting families and the planet."

Following a direct-to-consumer launch in April 2025, raan has since expanded its retail presence to major platforms, including Amazon, Walmart.com, Happier Grocery, and now all ten Erewhon locations.

About raan:

raan is the first unbleached 100% cotton wipe brand. Earning EWG verification for safety and transparency, the wipes are hypoallergenic, biodegradable, and designed for sensitive skin, offering a safe and effective solution for families, personal hygiene, and pet care.

With a vertically-integrated, domestic supply chain rooted in regenerative agriculture and sustainable production practices, raan stands firmly against greenwashing. The brand's water-efficient, bleach-free, and biodegradable process ensures genuine sustainability without compromise. For more information, visitwww.raan.com.

About Erewhon:

Erewhon is an independent, family-owned Certified B Corp and Certified Organic Retailer with 10 locations across Southern California. Since 1968, Erewhon has been providing organic, ethically-sourced foods to the communities it serves. It's committed to sourcing healthy, nutrient-dense products, backing local growers and brands, and supporting the environment. Recognized for its uncompromising quality standards and customer service, Erewhon sustains a community centered in caring, curiosity, and positive change. For more information, visit erewhon.com.

