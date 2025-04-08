RAAN Launches as the First 100% Cotton Wipe Brand, Redefining Clean for a New Generation

"Consumers deserve a wipe that's not only safe for their families but also genuinely sustainable. RAAN is about transparency—no plastic, no harsh chemicals, no greenwashing—just clean, effective care," said Vanessa Menache, CEO of RAAN. Post this

"We founded RAAN to challenge the status quo in personal and baby care," said Vanessa Menache, CEO of RAAN. "Consumers deserve a wipe that's not only safe for their families but also genuinely sustainable. RAAN is about transparency—no plastic, no harsh chemicals, no greenwashing—just clean, effective care."

RAAN stands apart from the leading wipe brands by prioritizing ingredient integrity, sustainability, and efficacy. The brand's vertically integrated, domestic supply chain ensures complete transparency—from sourcing to production—and champions regenerative farming practices. All of RAAN's materials and packaging are sourced in the USA.

Key differentiators include:

100% Cotton & Natural Cotton Seal – The first wipe to bear this industry-recognized hallmark, ensuring unmatched purity and quality.

Just Five Ingredients – Featuring organic aloe, 99% purified water, and no unnecessary additives—EWG-certified for safety and transparency.

TruCotton™ Innovation – RAAN is the first wipe brand to utilize TruCotton™, a farmer-owned, unbleached cotton process that retains cotton's naturally soothing waxes and oils for extra skin protection. TruCotton™ is OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified and free from 316 chemicals commonly found in processed textiles.

No Plastic, No Microplastics – Unlike conventional wipes, RAAN is 100% biodegradable and compostable, ensuring minimal environmental impact.

Versatile Use – While ideal for baby care, RAAN wipes are also perfect for adult care, personal hygiene, post-gym refreshes, skincare, pet care, and household needs. RAAN wipes are unscented.

Catherine Chow, RAAN's COO and a mother of three, emphasized the importance of a truly clean wipe for families. "As a mom, I've always had wipes with me—whether for diaper changes, sticky hands, or messes on the go. RAAN is the first wipe I trust completely, not just for my kids but for my own skincare routine and even our dog's paws after a walk."

RAAN's direct-to-consumer shop launches today with the following options:

60ct Flat Pack ( One Pack : $9.98 ; Bundles of 4: $39.92 ; Bundles of 8: $79.84 ; Bundles of 12: $119.76 )

: ; Bundles of 4: ; Bundles of 8: ; Bundles of 12: ) 10ct Single Sachets in a Pouch – Perfect for travel and on-the-go use ($14.99) .

Starting April 2025, RAAN wipes will be available at Walmart.com and Amazon, with additional retail partners and products to be announced later this year.

RAAN is woman-owned and independently operated, bringing innovation to a space traditionally led by large corporations. By choosing RAAN, consumers support a fully transparent, USA-made product that prioritizes both people and the planet.

For more information, visit www.raan.com and follow RAAN on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Linkedin. For press inquiries, product samples, or interview requests, please contact: Rachel Van Dolsen at [email protected].

ABOUT RAAN:

RAAN is the first 100% cotton wipe brand. Made with 99% purified water and only five simple ingredients––including organic aloe––RAAN's wipes are earth-derived, minimally processed, and EWG-certified for safety and transparency.

With a vertically-integrated, domestic supply chain rooted in regenerative agriculture and sustainable production practices, RAAN stands firmly against greenwashing. The brand's water-efficient, bleach-free, and biodegradable process ensures genuine sustainability without compromise.

