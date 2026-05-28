Rabbit Room Press Celebrates Biggest Launch Ever with Amazon Top 50 Bestseller "Galahad and the Grail"

"Malcolm's work is rooted in a kind of storytelling tradition that's been nearly lost, and yet is incredibly relevant to our 21st century experience—we're hungry for grace, courtesy, leadership, ecological restoration, connection to the land, and ultimately to the Source behind all those things." Post this

"I recognized early on that with 'Merlin's Isle,' Malcolm Guite was attempting something historic, something that only happens once in a generation," explains Rabbit Room Press publisher Pete Peterson. "We're in a cultural moment in which a lot of people are looking to the traditions of the past to give meaning to the present, and Malcolm's work fulfills that desire wonderfully, it's rooted in a kind of storytelling tradition that's been nearly lost, and yet is incredibly relevant to our 21st century experience—we're hungry for grace, courtesy, leadership, ecological restoration, connection to the land, and ultimately to the Source behind all those things. Malcolm is able to package all that up in a way that's incredibly fresh and alluring."

In addition to Guite's newly minted bestseller, Rabbit Room Press boasts the top-selling "Every Moment Holy" series by Douglas Kaine McKelvey; "Glad & Golden Hours" by Lanier Ivester; Jonathan Rogers' "The Wilderking Trilogy"; and Randall Goodgame's "Scripture Hymnal," among numerous other acclaimed fiction and nonfiction titles.

Rabbit Room Press is part of The Rabbit Room, a multi-faceted creative community birthed in 2007 by award-winning singer/songwriter and author Andrew Peterson. Inspired by a visit to C. S. Lewis' home in Oxford, England, Peterson launched The Rabbit Room with a mission to create and curate stories, music, and other expressions of art to nourish the life of Christ-centered communities. Headquartered in a 150-year-old farmhouse in Nashville, Tennessee, since its inception nearly two decades ago The Rabbit Room's scope has grown to include Rabbit Room Press, the Rabbit Room Podcast Network, Rabbit Room Theatre, a bookstore, and live events like the popular Hutchmoot conference held annually in both the U.S. and the U.K.

For further information, visit merlinsisle.com, rabbitroompress.com, or turningpointpr.com.

Media Contact

Emily Kohl, Turning Point Media Relations, Inc., 1 615-812-3469, [email protected], turningpointpr.com

SOURCE Rabbit Room Press