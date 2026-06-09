Rabble AI Launches Platform to Fix the Data Readiness Problem Killing Enterprise AI Projects

"We've created a platform that makes data readiness an achievable competitive advantage." — Josh Churlik, Co-Founder and CEO, Rabble AI Post this

How it works:

The Rabble AI platform sits between an organization's existing data warehouse and its AI applications, creating a clean, semantically rich derivative layer without touching or replacing source data. The platform supports both structured and unstructured enterprise data, including data warehouses, legacy systems, operational platforms, and business documents, without requiring a rebuild of existing data architecture. Every organization deploying AI today faces this challenge, representing a broad and largely untapped market for infrastructure that makes enterprise data genuinely usable for AI.

"As AI prototypes and pilots move from demos to scaled projects, we believe that every enterprise, big and small, will need an AI-ready semantic layer connecting their operational data to agentic AI applications," said Josh Churlik, Co-Founder and CEO. "We've created a platform that makes data readiness an achievable competitive advantage, this is the future Rabble AI is building."

The platform is available today. Enterprises can request a demo at rabble.ai.

About Rabble AI

Rabble AI is an AI data readiness company headquartered in Denver. Its platform builds the semantic layer enterprises need to deploy agentic AI reliably, working alongside existing data infrastructures to make organizational data understandable and actionable for AI agents, copilots and LLM applications. Learn more at rabble.ai and stay tuned for additional product announcements at rabble.ai/blog.

Media Contact

Ross Miller, Rabble AI, 1 (303) 219-0402, [email protected], Rabble.ai

SOURCE Rabble AI