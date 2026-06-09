Rabble AI Launches Platform to Fix the Data Readiness Problem Killing Enterprise AI Projects

The new platform sits between data warehouses and AI applications, giving agents and copilots the business context they need to work reliably in production.
DENVER, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rabble AI today announced the availability of its AI data readiness platform, which transforms fragmented enterprise data into a semantically rich layer that AI agents, copilots and LLM applications can reliably understand and act on. The Platform is available now at rabble.ai.
As enterprises race to deploy agentic AI, a severe and largely underestimated obstacle has emerged: AI models cannot reliably reason about undocumented schemas, cryptic field names, inconsistent records, or data missing business context. With global enterprise AI spending projected to reach hundreds of billions of dollars over the next decade, the bottleneck is no longer the AI, it's the data underneath it. In a report by Gartner, they forecast that 60 percent of AI projects without AI-ready data will be abandoned through 2026.
How it works:
The Rabble AI platform sits between an organization's existing data warehouse and its AI applications, creating a clean, semantically rich derivative layer without touching or replacing source data. The platform supports both structured and unstructured enterprise data, including data warehouses, legacy systems, operational platforms, and business documents, without requiring a rebuild of existing data architecture. Every organization deploying AI today faces this challenge, representing a broad and largely untapped market for infrastructure that makes enterprise data genuinely usable for AI.
"As AI prototypes and pilots move from demos to scaled projects, we believe that every enterprise, big and small, will need an AI-ready semantic layer connecting their operational data to agentic AI applications," said Josh Churlik, Co-Founder and CEO. "We've created a platform that makes data readiness an achievable competitive advantage, this is the future Rabble AI is building."
The platform is available today. Enterprises can request a demo at rabble.ai.
About Rabble AI
Rabble AI is an AI data readiness company headquartered in Denver. Its platform builds the semantic layer enterprises need to deploy agentic AI reliably, working alongside existing data infrastructures to make organizational data understandable and actionable for AI agents, copilots and LLM applications. Learn more at rabble.ai and stay tuned for additional product announcements at rabble.ai/blog.
Media Contact
Ross Miller, Rabble AI, 1 (303) 219-0402, [email protected], Rabble.ai
SOURCE Rabble AI
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