Rabobank and TRACT Launch Strategic Partnership to Advance Sustainable Finance

As market demand for sustainable commodities accelerates and regulatory pressure on these commodities increases, traditional financial institutions are under pressure to access more consistent and verifiable data from their clients. TRACT makes it easy to securely centralise, analyse, and share supply chain data to all partners, including financial institutions. This creates a better experience for Rabobank's clients, streamlines administrative processes, and accelerates the transition to more sustainable supply chains.

"This marks an exciting step in supporting our clients' transition to more sustainable supply chains," said Caroline Oosterbaan, Global Head of Clients & Portfolio Management at Rabobank. "With TRACT's technology and industry-aligned approach, we see massive potential to catalyse supply chain collaboration and provide financing tied to real, measurable outcomes."

The partnership aims to support F&A players in becoming more sustainable by leveraging traceability and sustainability data on their environmental and social impacts in agricultural value chains and offering financial solutions to drive action for the better.

"Better data leads to better financial outcomes for all actors – especially for farmers," said Allison Kopf, CEO of TRACT. "TRACT and Rabobank are making it easier for supply chain partners to move faster, collaborate more effectively, and drive meaningful impact."

This first phase of the partnership lays the foundation for scaling sustainable finance solutions that reward progress supported by quality data and responsible practices. Rabobank and TRACT see this as a compelling model to support collaborations within supply chains including data sharing to accelerate sustainability, and create value across the agriculture sector.

