Raceway Car Wash Joins Forces with Valleywise Health Foundation for Arizona Gives Day Fundraising Campaign

"We are honored to help Valleywise Health Foundation raise funds for the life-saving work done at Valleywise Health.," said Marc Mattfolk, Regional Manager at Raceway Car Wash. "We hope to raise awareness and inspire generosity throughout our community." Post this

"We are honored to help Valleywise Health Foundation raise funds for the life-saving work done at Valleywise Health.," said Marc Mattfolk, Regional Manager at Raceway Car Wash. "By leveraging our locations and customer base, we hope to raise awareness and inspire generosity throughout our community."

Valleywise Health Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing financial support for critical patient and program needs at Valleywise Health. Funds raised through this campaign will support essential healthcare services, including one of the nation's top public teaching hospitals, the world-renowned Diane & Bruce Halle Arizona Burn Center, innovative behavioral health initiatives, and other key Valleywise Health programs. With more than 60% of Valleywise Health patients facing financial hardships, this campaign aims to ensure every member of the community receives the care they need to thrive.

Raceway Car Wash is more than just a car wash; it's a company dedicated to excellence and community impact. Known for providing high-quality car care, Raceway offers customers premium services and outstanding customer service. This sponsorship aligns with Raceway's core values of service and community support, reinforcing its dedication to making a difference beyond the car wash. As a thank you, all donors who participate will receive a promotion for a free car wash at any Raceway location.

Customers can contribute to the Arizona Gives Day campaign by visiting http://azgivesvhf.org/ or any Raceway Car Wash location from March 25th through April 1st, where they will find information on how to donate and participate. Every dollar raised will support the Valleywise Health mission, providing life-changing care to those who need it most.

For more information on Raceway Car Wash and its commitment to community support, visit https://racewaycarwash.com/. To learn more about Valleywise Health Foundation and how you can contribute to the Arizona Gives Day campaign, visit https://valleywisehealthfoundation.org/ or make a donation at http://azgivesvhf.org/.

About Valleywise Health Foundation

Valleywise Health Foundation is the 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to providing financial support for critical patient and program needs at Arizona's public teaching health system, Valleywise Health. Key funding areas include burn survivorship care, innovative behavioral health programs, and teaching tomorrow's health care professionals. The Valleywise Health mission is to provide exceptional care, without exception, every patient, every time – regardless of a patient's ability to pay. More than 60 percent of Valleywise Health's patients are financially vulnerable. To learn about Valleywise Health, visit valleywisehealth.org, and to learn more about Valleywise Health Foundation, visit Valleywisehealthfoundation.org.

About Raceway Car Wash

Raceway Car Wash was founded in 2015, and has quickly risen to prominence as one of the nation's top 10 car wash operating companies. With over 40 locations spanning across Arizona, California, Texas, and Nevada, Raceway has established itself as a leader in the industry, setting new standards for cleanliness and customer satisfaction. Their commitment to providing an unparalleled car care experience is matched only by their ambition; they continue to expand their footprint across the country, aiming to reach even more communities with state-of-the-art facilities. Join Raceway as they pave the way for a cleaner, brighter future for every vehicle! To learn more, visit http://www.racewaycarwash.com/.

Media Contact

Ashley Brannon, Valleywise Health Foundation, 1 602-687-9031, [email protected], https://valleywisehealthfoundation.org/

SOURCE Valleywise Health Foundation