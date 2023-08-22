Rachel Anderson Joins Verus, LLC as Senior Director of Operations of Settlement Administration

Verus, LLC welcomes Rachel Anderson to its team as Senior Director of Operations of Settlement Administration. Rachel is elite in her field when it comes to handling claims administration projects. In her new role, Rachel will oversee the business unit that services trusts for clients, including class actions and mass tort claims.

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rachel received her BA in Accounting from Michigan State University. During college, Rachel interned at a finance corporate office where she advanced in her career to the role of Regional Controller. Before joining Verus, Rachel has held CFO and CEO positions at an asbestos and silica trusts services company, where she gained keen knowledge of the mass tort claims industry.

Rachel's extensive experience handling mass tort claim settlements and trusts will benefit Verus and its clients. She utilizes a team approach to drive organizational improvements and the implementation of best practices. This will give clientele the peace of mind knowing that they are receiving the best possible guidance in settlement administration, a core service of Verus.

About Verus

Verus, LLC is an innovative litigation support services firm providing a full suite of services, including Case Management, Settlement Administration, Business & Advisory Services, and Analytics to clients nationwide. Verus offers cutting-edge technology and personalized solutions to help mass tort law firms achieve maximum results. For more information, call 609-466-0427 or visit www.verusllc.com.

Media Contact

Matthew Nissen, Verus, LLC, 1 888.681.1129, [email protected], https://verusllc.com/

SOURCE Verus, LLC