Rachel Stahle, Leading Midwest Trial Lawyer, Launches Stahle Law

Rachel Stahle Brings Personal Approach and Tireless Work Ethic to Seek Justice for Catastrophic Injury and Wrongful Death Victims

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rachel Stahle, who has established a reputation as one of the most respected trial attorneys in the Midwest and a leading advocate for nursing home abuse and neglect victims, today launched Stahle Law, a venture that will allow her to provide more personal service to victims and families seeking justice.

At her new firm, Stahle will build on her 15-plus years of experience successfully advocating for people in Kansas, Missouri, and surrounding states who have suffered catastrophic injuries or wrongful death, including matters involving trucking and vehicle crashes, sexual assault, medical malpractice, or child injury, as well as nursing home negligence and abuse. Her combination of tenacity, competitiveness, and kindness has helped her obtain tens of millions of dollars in recoveries on behalf of her clients, while assuring them that their concerns are being heard.

"I always have and will continue to aggressively fight for those who need a voice," Stahle said. "I make it a priority to thoroughly discuss each case with my clients to understand both what happened and how to keep it from happening again."

An Advocate for Quality Long-Term Care

In addition to securing justice for victims and families affected by substandard nursing home care, Stahle is a board member of Kansas Advocates for Better Care, a non-profit organization that advocates for quality long-term care. She is also a go-to source for investigative journalists reporting on shortcomings in the nursing home industry.

Her results include securing a recent $2.7 million judgment against a Clay County, Missouri, nursing home in a wrongful death case involving a resident-on-resident assault. She was the first attorney to file a lawsuit related to a COVID-19 death at a nursing home in Kansas and is lead counsel in 17 wrongful death lawsuits involving COVID-19 outbreaks in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities that have set state and federal legal precedent for similar claims throughout the nation.

A History of Success

Stahle's results on behalf of clients extend beyond the long-term care industry and most recently include:

Securing a $12.1 million settlement for a minor who was injured as a result of a campfire explosion while attending a sleepover at her friend's house in Wichita, Kansas , burning more than 70 percent of her body. This result was $11.1 million over the applicable homeowner's policy limit.

settlement for a minor who was injured as a result of a campfire explosion while attending a sleepover at her friend's house in , burning more than 70 percent of her body. This result was over the applicable homeowner's policy limit. Representing the family of a man killed in a truck crash in Dakota County, Nebraska , and along with her colleagues, reaching a $3.5 million settlement for their clients.

Before starting her own firm, Stahle was a partner for nine years at leading trial firm Dollar, Burns, Becker, & Hershewe, L.C., in Kansas City. Before that, she was also a partner at Franke Schultz & Mullen, P.C. in Kansas City, where she handled matters involving product liability, premises liability, and sexual assault against hotels, churches, group homes, and medical providers.

In addition to her advocacy for higher quality long-term care, Stahle is a leading figure in the Kansas City legal community. She is a member at large on the board of the Kansas City Metropolitan Bar Association, where she previously served as membership chair, bar legal advisor, co-chair of the medical legal subcommittee, and co-chair of the Ross T. Roberts Trial Academy Committee.

Stahle's honors include the prestigious Thomas J. Conway Award from the Kansas City Metropolitan Bar Association, a selection among America's Top 100 personal injury attorneys, the Missouri Lawyers Media Women's Justice Award, and recognitions from the National Trial Lawyers, Super Lawyers, and Best Lawyers in America.

Stahle Law is physically located in downtown Kansas City at 1100 Main Street, Suite 2600. More information about the firm is available at www.stahlelawfirm.com.

Media Contact

Chris Fickett, Stahle Law, 1 9132257707 707, [email protected], stahlelawfirm.com

SOURCE Stahle Law