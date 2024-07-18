AAEA annual meeting track session

MILWAUKEE, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2024 AAEA Annual Meeting Track Session sponsored by the Committee on the Opportunities and Status of Blacks in Agricultural Economics as well as the Health Economics Sections, "Racial and Ethnic Disparities in Food Security in the United States" will discuss how about 12.8% of U.S. households were food insecure in 2022, with the prevalence of food insecurity varying by race and ethnicity. This session highlights policy-relevant research on food security through an equity lens. First, researchers provide evidence that trust in local food initiatives varies across racial/ethnic groups and that differences in trust levels may affect the success of local food access initiatives. Second, researchers examine the correlation between the food access landscape and redlining, a discriminatory tactic used to deny services to obtain housing. Third, researchers explore how community development, including healthy food access, is affected by heirs' property that are disproportionately owned by historically underserved populations. Lastly, researchers examine the impact of the retail food environment on the diet quality of underserved communities, accounting for geographic distance and car ownership to unveil often overlooked influences on household diet quality.

Presentations in this session:

Local Food Initiatives and Racial/Ethnic Disparities in Trust: An Application of a Bayesian Trust Game

Jared D. Grant, Virginia Tech

A Closer Look at Redlining and Food Access

Alana Rhone, USDA – Economic Research Service

Navigating Disparities: Food Retail Environments and Diet Quality in BIPOC Communities

Benjamin Scharadin, Colby College

This session will take place on Tuesday, July 30 from 2:45 pm – 4:15 pm CST in the New Orleans Marriott in Iberville on the fourth floor.

