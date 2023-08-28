RacingJunk Announces Return to the NATDA Trailer Show for 2023

RacingJunk will exhibit at the upcoming NATDA Trailer Show in Nashivlle, TN in recognition of essential role trailers play in the race and performance space.
NORTH ADAMS, Mass., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RacingJunk, the world's #1 race and performance marketplace, is thrilled to return to North American Trailer Dealers Association (NATDA) Show to recognize the importance of the light and medium duty trailer to the race and performance community. The flagship site of the Internet Brands Auto Classifieds group will exhibit in Booth # 3143 at the Nashville, TN-based show on August 30 - 31, 2023, sharing its state of the art platform to buy, sell, browse and trade everything from parts, engines, race cars, classic vehicles, and of course, trailers.
"Trailers have always been an integral part of the business for RacingJunk," says Scott Stetz, Director of Sales and Business Development for the Internet Brands Auto Classifieds group. "If you have a race car, you need a trailer and our connection to the trailer industry is essential to our role in the race and performance space. We are thrilled to return to NATDA and connect with their audience of dealers to support them, as well as NATDA as an organization."
The NATDA Trailer Show, now in its 15th year, is hosted by the North American Trailer Dealers Association, which "seeks to provide the necessary management tools, techniques, and practices to dealerships so that they may not only grow but maintain a strong business plan year-after-year." The annual show is known for "bringing innovative and exciting industry-related products to trailer and truck bed dealership professionals." It highlights advancements in the industry, as well as offering a place for members to build and strengthen connections.
The RacingJunk booth will feature hands-on demonstrations of the site, as well as a chance to win a Borowski Race Engine. Visit them at the show in Booth #3143.
The Internet Brands Auto Classifieds group is a collection of Auto Classifieds websites including RacingJunk.com, HotRodHotline.com, OldRide.com and CollectorCarNation.com. The vertical focuses on auto racing and performance, hot rods, classic and collectible vehicles & parts, as well as trailers and RVs.
