RackN Named in Ten Gartner Hype Cycles™ Reports in 2023 publication series

"That RackN was named in so many Gartner Hype Cycles underscores the sustained commercial interest in platforms that improve infrastructure orchestration, programmability and automation" says Rob Hirschfeld, CEO and co-founder at RackN. Tweet this

2023 Hype Cycle for I&O Automation, Chris Saunderson

2023 Hype Cycle for Compute, Tony Harvey,

2023 Hype Cycle for Agile and DevOps, Keith Mann,

2023 Hype Cycle for Infrastructure Platforms, Dennis Smith

2023 Hype Cycle for Data Center Infrastructure Technologies, Henrique Cecci

2023 Hype Cycle for Operating Models, Miguel Angel Borrega

2023 Hype Cycle for Site Reliability Engineering, Hassan Ennaciri,

2023 Hype Cycle for Container Technology, Dennis Smith

2023 Hype Cycle for Infrastructure Strategy, Philip Dawson

2023 Hype Cycle for ITSM, Siddharth Shetty

By design, Gartner

Hype Cycles

reports track both breakthrough technologies poised to revolutionize industries and proven technologies that are delivering significant value. The RackN recognition in this year's reports span the Hype Cycle with being named in both the "Innovation Trigger" and the "Trough of Disillusionment" phases. We feel this means that the RackN Digital Rebar platform is bringing breakthroughs while simultaneously crystalizing the value by surviving rounds of technology shake outs.

Of these ten reports, the "2023 Hype Cycle for I&O Automation" by Chris Saunderson captures the transformational nature of improving infrastructure and operations. According to the report, "Automation is key to transforming the capabilities that infrastructure and operations teams deliver as organizations pursue greater value, agility, and efficiency". Infrastructure orchestration, programmability, and automation are the keystones to unlock automation's transformational power. RackN has made

this report available from their website

"That RackN was named in so many Gartner Hype Cycles underscores the sustained commercial interest in platforms that improve infrastructure orchestration, programmability and automation" says Rob Hirschfeld, CEO and co-founder at RackN. RackN helps deliver business-aligned infrastructure orchestration that enterprises can program to stay compliant and use automation to tame costs. Hirschfeld adds that "the findings in this report align with RackN experience where customers see 4x to 10x improvements on operational KPIs."

Gartner Disclaimer:

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Hype Cycle is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be constructed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Resources:

Gartner, Hype Cycle for I&O Automation, 2023, 14 July 2023, Chris Saunderson, Cameron Haight [reprint available]

RackN

is a leader in infrastructure automation software, providing enterprise software that manages the full life-cycle of infrastructure from multi-vendor bare metal to virtual, edge and cloud. Our proven Infrastructure as Code processes dramatically improve operational KPIs for Fortune 1000 companies. Visit RackN.com for more information and a self-trial.

Contacts

[email protected]

Media Contact

Rob Hirschfeld, RackN, 1 5127737522, [email protected], RackN.com

SOURCE RackN