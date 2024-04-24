RackNerd Expands Cryptocurrency Payment Options with Coinify Integration, Accepting Over 30 Cryptocurrencies

"The ability to accept payments across the Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tron, Polygon, Solana, and more networks is a direct result of listening to our customers' needs and adapting to provide the best possible experience." - Dustin B. Cisneros, CEO of RackNerd Post this

"We are thrilled to integrate with Coinify and offer our customers the ability to pay with over 30 different cryptocurrencies," said Dustin B. Cisneros, CEO of RackNerd. "This move aligns with our mission to continuously enhance our services and provide our clients with a seamless, compliant and diverse payment experience."

Coinify offers a diverse range of cryptocurrency acceptance, providing customers with flexibility and choice in their payment options. One of the key highlights of this integration is the acceptance of USDT TRC20, a highly requested cryptocurrency by RackNerd's user base. By supporting USDT TRC20, the company aims to offer faster confirmations and lower fees, further improving the overall payment process for its customers.

"At RackNerd, we value the feedback from our users and strive to incorporate their suggestions into our offerings," added Cisneros. "The ability to accept payments across the Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tron, Polygon, Solana, and more networks is a direct result of listening to our customers' needs and adapting to provide the best possible experience."

In addition to the expanded cryptocurrency support, RackNerd's integration with Coinify brings a simplified payment process. Customers can easily scan a QR code or navigate to the "copy details" tab to obtain the wallet address and payment amount, eliminating the need for a wallet connection.

"Hosting companies are at the forefront of the digital transformation, providing mission-critical services to businesses and individuals alike," said Pavel Georgiev, Account Executive at Coinify. "As cryptocurrency adoption continues to grow, accepting digital payments has become a strategic decision for forward-thinking companies. We are excited to partner with RackNerd, a leading web hosting and IaaS provider, to enable their customers to pay with a diverse range of cryptocurrencies. This integration demonstrates RackNerd's commitment to embracing innovative payment solutions and delivering a seamless and compliant experience for their customers in the ever-evolving digital landscape."

RackNerd remains committed to continuously improving its services and embracing innovative technologies to meet the evolving needs of its customers. This partnership with Coinify reinforces the company's dedication to providing reliable infrastructure solutions and a seamless payment experience.

For more information about RackNerd's cryptocurrency payment options and services, please visit https://www.racknerd.com/

For more information about Coinify's cryptocurrency payment processing services, please visit https://www.coinify.com/

About RackNerd:

RackNerd introduces infrastructure stability and provides Dedicated Servers, Private Cloud solutions, DRaaS (Disaster-Recovery-as-a-Service), flexible Colocation, Virtual Private Servers, and advanced DDoS Mitigation services — maintained by a team with decades of experience in managed services, datacenter operations, and Infrastructure-as-a-Service. With an intrinsic focus on client success and growth, RackNerd has grown steadily while continuing to provide high-quality hosting services at competitive rates.

About Coinify:

Coinify ApS is a leading global virtual currency platform providing innovative solutions across Europe, Asia and the US, and other regions. Established in 2014 in Copenhagen, Denmark, Coinify specialises in payment processing services, individual currency trading, corporate brokerage and enterprise solutions through the Coinify API. The platform empowers business and individuals to engage with financial innovation seamlessly and compliantly, with a presence in more than +180 markets worldwide.

As a founding member of Blockchain and Virtual Currencies Working Group under the European Commision, Coinify takes and active role in shaping new industry standards. The company is committed to regulatory compliance and adhere to international laws, including the EU 5th Anti-Money Laundering Directive. This dedidacion ensures Coinify maintains the highest standards of integrity and transparency across all its operations.

