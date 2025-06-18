RackNerd LLC, Global IaaS Provider, Continues Growth Momentum with New Toronto, Canada Datacenter

"RackNerd's Toronto expansion reflects our dedication to empowering customers with strategically positioned infrastructure that brings their applications closer to end-users at the edge, delivering the performance advantages that modern businesses require." - Dustin B. Cisneros, CEO of RackNerd Post this

"Our expansion into Toronto represents the latest milestone in RackNerd's accelerating global growth strategy," explains Dustin B. Cisneros, CEO of RackNerd. "Following our recent Dublin launch, the addition of Toronto brings our worldwide presence to 21 strategic datacenter locations across North America, Europe, and Asia. This rapidly expanding footprint allows us to offer our clients unprecedented flexibility in deploying infrastructure where it delivers maximum value, whether that's enhancing performance for regional users or building resilient multi-region architectures."

The Toronto facility provides seamless connectivity through multiple tier-1 carriers and direct connections to major Canadian and U.S. internet exchanges, enabling enterprises to leverage increased regional reach and enhanced performance capabilities.

"This strategic location enables RackNerd to position client services closer to Canadian end-users, therefore enhancing performance through reduced latency and bringing hosted applications closer to the edge," Cisneros adds. "The Toronto facility's robust connectivity infrastructure and strategic positioning strengthens our network resilience and provides clients with additional geographic diversity options for their workloads."

Immediately available for deployment in Toronto are RackNerd's comprehensive suite of services, including KVM VPS, bare metal dedicated servers, disaster recovery, and private cloud service offerings.

The Toronto expansion builds upon RackNerd's impressive growth trajectory, which has been recognized by Inc. 5000 for two consecutive years. The company's placement on the 2025 Inc. 5000 Regionals Pacific list at #94 follows its 2024 ranking at #1506 nationally on the Inc. 5000 list, after achieving a remarkable 342.15% three-year revenue growth rate.

"Our continued recognition among North America's fastest-growing private companies validates our approach to sustainable growth and our commitment to reinvesting in infrastructure, talent, and service quality," notes Cisneros. "In today's fast-paced digital landscape, every millisecond of latency can impact user experience and business outcomes. RackNerd's Toronto expansion reflects our dedication to empowering customers with strategically positioned infrastructure that brings their applications closer to end-users at the edge, delivering the performance advantages that modern businesses require."

RackNerd continues to demonstrate its commitment to strategic expansion, with services now available across multiple locations including Los Angeles, San Jose, Seattle, Chicago, New Jersey, Atlanta, Dallas, New York, Ashburn, Amsterdam, Dublin, Strasbourg, Frankfurt, Singapore, and now – Toronto. For more information, please visit: https://www.racknerd.com/

