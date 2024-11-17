RackNerd LLC, Global IaaS Provider, Expands European Footprint with New Dublin, Ireland Datacenter

RackNerd, a global Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) provider has announced the strategic expansion of its service offerings to Dublin, Ireland. The expansion comes amid significant company growth, with RackNerd recently ranking No. 1506 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list after achieving a 342.15% three-year revenue growth rate.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RackNerd, a global Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) provider has announced the strategic expansion of its service offerings to Dublin, Ireland, marking another significant milestone in the company's European presence. RackNerd's new datacenter location will operate from the Digital Realty DUB10 datacenter, located at Blanchardstown Corp Pk, Unit 9, Dublin Blanchardstown, Dublin 15, Ireland, delivering enterprise-grade infrastructure with exceptional connectivity to both European and North American markets.

The Dublin facility boasts numerous critical certifications including ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 27001, ISO 50001, PCI-DSS, SOC1, SOC2, and SOC3 compliance, ensuring the highest standards of security and reliability for mission-critical deployments. Strategically positioned as a key technology hub, Dublin offers unique advantages including robust network connectivity, favorable business climate, and access to a highly skilled technology workforce.

"Our expansion into Dublin represents a strategic response to the growing demand for high-performance infrastructure solutions in Ireland and across Europe. This location serves as an ideal connectivity hub for businesses requiring premium access to major markets across the United Kingdom, Western Europe, and trans-Atlantic routes to North America," explains Dustin B. Cisneros, CEO of RackNerd.

The strategic location facilitates seamless connectivity to ten sub-sea cables, enabling enterprises to leverage increased global reach and enhanced performance capabilities.

"This strategic expansion further enables RackNerd to position client services closer to their respective end-users, therefore enhancing performance through reduced latency and bringing hosted applications closer to the edge. Dublin's emergence as a primary technology hub, combined with its strategic geographic location, makes it an excellent choice for businesses seeking to establish or expand their European presence," Cisneros adds.

Immediately available for deployment in Dublin are RackNerd's KVM VPS, bare metal dedicated servers, disaster recovery, and private cloud service offerings.

RackNerd continues to demonstrate its commitment to global expansion, with services now available across multiple strategic locations including Los Angeles, San Jose, Seattle, Chicago, New Jersey, Atlanta, Dallas, New York, Ashburn, Amsterdam, Strasbourg, Frankfurt, Singapore, and now – Dublin. For more information, please visit: https://www.racknerd.com/

About RackNerd

RackNerd LLC introduces infrastructure stability and provides Dedicated Servers, Private Cloud solutions, DRaaS (Disaster-Recovery-as-a-Service), flexible Colocation, Virtual Private Servers and advanced DDoS Mitigation services — maintained by a team with decades of experience in managed services, datacenter operations, and Infrastructure-as-a-Service. With an intrinsic focus on client success and growth, RackNerd has grown steadily while continuing to provide high-quality hosting services at competitive rates. For more information please visit RackNerd at: https://www.racknerd.com/

Inc. recently revealed that RackNerd has earned a spot on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Earlier this year, RackNerd was showcased on the Inc. 5000 Regionals Pacific list, and a recent achievement of national recognition on the 2024 Inc. 5000 further cements its position as a significant investor in driving innovation and growth within the Infrastructure-as-a-Service industry – an ever-evolving landscape that proves increasingly fundamental to businesses and services underlying everyday life.

The company's impressive three-year revenue growth rate of 342.15% ranked it No. 1506 on the Inc. 5000 list. However, beyond a number, this growth rate represents RackNerd's commitment to advancing the IaaS industry and reinvesting in its services, industry, and client community.

