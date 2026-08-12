RackNerd Ranks No. 3693 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 for the third consecutive year is a meaningful milestone for RackNerd and our entire team. Our growth has been built through disciplined reinvestment in infrastructure, technology, our people, and the customer experience." - Dustin B. Cisneros, CEO of RackNerd Post this

The recognition also follows RackNerd's third consecutive placement on the Inc. Regionals: Pacific list, where the company ranked No. 90 in 2026, No. 94 in 2025, and No. 58 in 2024.

RackNerd's continued growth reflects rising demand for reliable, scalable infrastructure supporting businesses, developers, and digital services worldwide.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 for the third consecutive year is a meaningful milestone for RackNerd and our entire team," said Dustin B. Cisneros, CEO of RackNerd. "Our growth has been built through disciplined reinvestment in infrastructure, technology, our people, and the customer experience. We are proud of the trust our clients place in us and remain focused on providing the reliability, performance, and support they need to grow."

Over the past year, RackNerd has continued expanding its data center footprint, network capabilities, service offerings, and internal team to support increasing demand from businesses, developers, and organizations deploying AI, automation, and other compute-intensive workloads. By pairing these investments with scalable systems and responsive, personalized support, RackNerd continues to serve clients across a broad range of industries and geographic markets.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

"As we look toward the remainder of 2026 and beyond, we see significant opportunity ahead for RackNerd," Cisneros added. "The rapid evolution of AI, automation, and other compute-intensive workloads is expanding demand for reliable infrastructure, and we are continuing to build the platform, systems, and team needed to support the next generation of businesses built around these technologies. We will continue investing thoughtfully while staying true to the reliability, value, and personalized service our clients have come to expect. This recognition is an important milestone, but the most exciting chapters are still ahead."

Complete results of the 2026 Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database sortable by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

RackNerd's official Inc. 5000 profile and ranking can be viewed directly at: https://www.inc.com/profile/racknerd-llc

About RackNerd:

RackNerd LLC introduces infrastructure stability and provides Dedicated Servers, Private Cloud solutions, DRaaS (Disaster-Recovery-as-a-Service), flexible Colocation, Virtual Private Servers, and advanced DDoS Mitigation services — maintained by a team with decades of experience in managed services, datacenter operations, and Infrastructure-as-a-Service.

With an intrinsic focus on client success and growth, RackNerd has grown steadily while continuing to provide high-quality hosting services at competitive rates. For more information, please visit https://www.racknerd.com/

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000:

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology:

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired. The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

Media Contact

Dustin Cisneros, RackNerd, 1 8888816373, [email protected], https://www.racknerd.com/

SOURCE RackNerd