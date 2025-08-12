RackNerd Recognized on 2025 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

"Achieving Inc. recognition on both the national and regional level, multiple years in a row, is no small feat. It demonstrates that our strategy, our commitment to service excellence, and our laser focus on infrastructure reliability are all resonating." - Dustin B. Cisneros, CEO of RackNerd Post this

"This milestone reflects our continued momentum, and I couldn't be more proud of our team," said Dustin B. Cisneros, CEO of RackNerd. "Achieving Inc. recognition on both the national and regional level, multiple years in a row, is no small feat. It demonstrates that our strategy, our commitment to service excellence, and our laser focus on infrastructure reliability are all resonating. We built RackNerd from the ground up, and these repeated honors are a true validation of that journey."

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Over the past year, RackNerd has expanded into new datacenter facilities, further strengthened its global network, and grown its internal team to support increasing demand. By maintaining a balance of scalability and personalized service, RackNerd continues to deliver high-performance infrastructure solutions to clients across industries and continents.

"Our mission is simple but powerful: provide reliable infrastructure that enables our clients to grow," Cisneros added. "We remain committed to reinvesting into our platform, our people, and our customers. Our placement on this year's Inc. 5000 list reaffirms that with the right values and unwavering execution, anything is possible."

Complete results of the 2025 Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

RackNerd's official Inc. 5000 profile and ranking can be viewed directly at: https://www.inc.com/profile/racknerd-llc.

About RackNerd:

RackNerd LLC introduces infrastructure stability and provides Dedicated Servers, Private Cloud solutions, DRaaS (Disaster-Recovery-as-a-Service), flexible Colocation, Virtual Private Servers and advanced DDoS Mitigation services — maintained by a team with decades of experience in managed services, datacenter operations, and Infrastructure-as-a-Service. With an intrinsic focus on client success and growth, RackNerd has grown steadily while continuing to provide high-quality hosting services at competitive rates. For more information please visit RackNerd at: https://www.racknerd.com/

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000:

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

