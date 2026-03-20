RackStar Networks Officially Launches Operations to Power the IT Community

RackStar Networks, Inc. officially launches operations today, bringing a bold new energy to the global IT hardware market. Built by industry veterans with decades of experience in networking infrastructure, RackStar Networks enters the market with a clear mission: deliver outstanding service, real inventory, and trusted expertise to the IT community.

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an industry often slowed by extended lead times, limited availability, and impersonal service models, RackStar Networks is designed to move fast, answer the phone, and provide outstanding customer service. The company specializes in Data Center integration services and enterprise IT services including, low voltage cabling, wireless engineering and installations along with extended warranty services under its StarGuard™ program.