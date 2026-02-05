RAD Propulsion Appoints Charged Marine to Support North American Market Expansion

RAD Propulsion has partnered with Charged Marine to support North American market expansion, strategic relationships, and the commercialization of electric marine propulsion solutions across the U.S. and Canada.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RAD Propulsion, a global leader in high-performance electric marine propulsion systems, today announced a strategic partnership with Charged Marine to support RAD's expansion across the North American market. This follows RAD opening an office in Charleston, South Carolina towards the end of 2025.

Under the partnership, Charged Marine will provide market development, business engagement, and go-to-market support to help accelerate RAD Propulsion's commercial presence in the United States and Canada as it builds its US based manufacture, product development and sales teams. The partnership is focused on building strategic relationships, supporting pilot deployments, and expanding awareness of RAD's electric propulsion solutions across recreational, commercial, and workboat segments.

"North America represents a significant growth opportunity for RAD Propulsion," said Simon Payne, sales director RAD Propulsion. "As demand for zero-emission marine solutions continues to grow, it's critical that we have strong local expertise on the ground. Charged Marine brings unique industry knowledge, especially related to infrastructure and trusted relationships that will help us engage OEMs and operators more effectively."

RAD Propulsion's electric propulsion systems are already deployed in multiple international markets, delivering reliable, scalable zero-emission propulsion for a wide range of marine applications. The partnership strengthens RAD's ability to navigate the rapidly evolving North American electric marine ecosystem while maintaining a disciplined, partner-driven approach to growth.

"RAD Propulsion has established itself as a technology leader in electric marine propulsion," said Ollie Danner, Founder of Charged Marine. "Our role is to support RAD's North American strategy by facilitating introductions, advancing pilot opportunities, and helping convert market interest into long-term commercial relationships."

Initial activities under the agreement will include targeted outreach to OEMs, fleet and commercial operators, marinas, and ecosystem partners, as well as support for demonstrations and pilot programs designed to validate market demand and accelerate adoption.

Notes to editor:

Photographed: The RAD 40 electric outboard motor powering a Zodiac Milpro vessel during on-water testing.

About RAD Propulsion

RAD Propulsion is a global electric marine propulsion company delivering high-performance, zero-emission propulsion systems for recreational and commercial vessels. Designed for efficiency, reliability, and scalability, RAD's solutions are helping to drive the transition to cleaner waterways worldwide.

About Charged Marine

Charged Marine is a U.S.-based electric marine platform focused on accelerating the adoption of zero-emission vessels and infrastructure. The company supports OEMs, propulsion providers, marinas, and operators with market entry, partnerships, and commercialization across North America.

