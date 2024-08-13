Radar Promotions announces its first appearance on the 2024 Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies--the Inc. 5000

Inc. magazine today ranked Radar Promotions No. 534 on its 41st annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Radar Promotions has placed amongst the top 10.7% of honorees, far surpassing the average growth rate of the 2024 Inc. 5,000 companies. Post this

Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 for our 1st year is the greatest professional achievement of my career to date. I owe this success to #TeamRadar, each and every one of our valued client-partners who got us here, our trusted manufacturing & decorating partners, my wife Rebekah, my kids Emma and Harrison (who see employees at our clients offices, and ask me if I have sold them anything), my parents Jim and Kris who sparked my entrepreneurial fire decades ago and never gave up on me, my little sister Tori who shares my favorite pastime of quoting movie scenes (the more obscure the better), and my alma mater: Cal State Fullerton & the Center for Entrepreneurship: I use what I learned as a Titan every day.

Radar Promotions Vice President of Sales or "VP of Swag" Jill Spencer added:

Being a part of Radar Promotions these past 2 years has been like being on a bullet train. I wouldn't have grown and learned as much as I have if that were not the case. Huge thanks to Ryan for taking a chance on me: apparently Swag Buyers can become great Swag Partners!

Radar Promotions has placed amongst the top 10.7% of honorees, far surpassing the average growth rate of the 2024 Inc. 5000 companies. Not only surpassing this average, the company has almost doubled it: with over 833% 3-year growth.

Radar Promotions specializes in "Anything with your Logo", but a slogan can't really encapsulate our entire ethos as a company, a team and your partner. In a world dominated by online ordering, nameless & faceless transactions, and an industry of "Logo Slappers", our team is simply different. We strive every day to meet our client-partners where they are, listening & learning about their project's specific needs in terms of budget, design and delivery timelines. Let's make some Merch together at www.RadarPromo.com.

The Inc. 5000's total revenue is beyond $358 billion, and the companies on the list generated more than 1.2 million jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000

For more information contact:

[email protected]

Media Contact

Press Department, Radar Promotions, 1 8884723270 89, [email protected], www.radarpromo.com

SOURCE Radar Promotions