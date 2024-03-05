Radcliffe Group Selects Springer Healthcare for Reprint Sales to Pharmaceutical Industry

'We are pleased to be working with Radcliffe to help streamline requests for reuse of their content, uncover new usages and licensors and help support them in their outreach goals." -- Matthew Young, Manager, Content Licensing and Partnerships at Springer Healthcare Post this

"Having access to research is central to the advancement of knowledge – and within the medical field can have a vital impact on the development of healthcare services," says Matthew Young, Manager, Content Licensing and Partnerships at Springer Healthcare. "Utilizing our global reach, partnerships and experience, we are pleased to be working with Radcliffe to help streamline requests for reuse of their content, uncover new usages and licensors and help support them in their outreach goals."

The deal was facilitated by dealmakers from content licensing specialist MEI Global, LLC (MEIG), which helps publishers build strategic, long-term distribution partners to give their content the audience it deserves. "We're honored to represent Radcliffe in identifying the right partner in the reprints space in this latest deal," says Chris Broekhoff, MEIG's president. "A number of discussions and negotiations for complementary redistribution deals are also underway, and we're excited to help Radcliffe expand the audience for this powerful medical research."

About Radcliffe Group: We bring medical knowledge to life and put great communication at the heart of better healthcare. We are an independent digital producer and publisher for the global cardiovascular community, equipping clinicians with the tools, skills and practical insights they need to do the best for their patients. We combine scientific rigour with communications expertise and technical mastery, to make knowledge-sharing as effortless and effective as possible, through great science writing, smart journal editing and engaging digital formats.

Our portfolio of journals and digital media cover all aspects of cardiovascular medicine and are an indispensable tool for both specialist and general clinicians who want to stay abreast of the latest global news and continue their professional development. Whatever your focus, you'll discover original content, open-access and peer-reviewed articles by the field's leading authorities written with balance, clarity and insight that cut through the noise. For additional information, please contact [email protected].

About Springer Healthcare: Springer Healthcare is a leading global medical communications and education provider. Working in partnership with pharmaceutical companies and key opinion leaders, we develop bespoke content delivered via multichannel solutions, providing the essential tools to support healthcare professionals in achieving the best possible outcomes for patients.

Springer Healthcare is a part of Springer Nature, publisher of the world's most influential journals and a pioneer in open research. https://springerhealthcare.com/

About MEI Global, LLC: MEI Global is a content licensing agency that provides a suite of services to help publishers reach new audiences, without cannibalizing existing revenue streams. MEIG assists publishers with strategic decision making through a lens of revenue growth, brand extension, and intellectual property protection. For additional information, please contact Senior Vice President of Business Development Nancy Davis Kho at [email protected].

