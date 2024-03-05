Radcliffe Group Selects Springer Healthcare for Reprint Sales to Pharmaceutical Industry

Content licensing agency MEI Global facilitates deal that enables Radcliffe to increase reach of its cardiovascular medical content via partnership with Springer Healthcare
BOURNE END, England, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Radcliffe Group, which brings the latest and best science, information, and knowledge to cardiovascular clinicians around the world, announced it has chosen Springer Healthcare in an exclusive deal to handle its reprints to buyers in the pharmaceutical industry. The deal was facilitated by content licensing specialist MEI Global, LLC (MEIG), a leader in helping publishers create new revenue streams through strategic third-party partnerships.
Springer Healthcare will handle commercial reprint requests for Radcliffe's content including industry-leading review journals Arrhythmia & Electrophysiology Review (AER), Cardiac Failure Review (CFR), European Cardiology Review (ECR), Interventional Cardiology: Reviews, Research, Resources (ICR³), US Cardiology Review (USC), and Journal of Asian Pacific Society of Cardiology (JAPSC). Jonathan McKenna, Managing Director of Radcliffe Cardiology, says "Radcliffe strives to equip healthcare professionals with the skills and practical insights they need to do their best for patients by bringing the world's cardiovascular knowledge to life. We are excited about partnering with Springer Healthcare and leveraging their established connections in the pharmaceutical market to aide us in that goal." He adds, "MEIG's deep understanding of the licensing landscape helped us to select the right partner for our needs, and we're pleased the MEIG team will remain a hands-on partner to ensure the deal's long-term success."
"Having access to research is central to the advancement of knowledge – and within the medical field can have a vital impact on the development of healthcare services," says Matthew Young, Manager, Content Licensing and Partnerships at Springer Healthcare. "Utilizing our global reach, partnerships and experience, we are pleased to be working with Radcliffe to help streamline requests for reuse of their content, uncover new usages and licensors and help support them in their outreach goals."
The deal was facilitated by dealmakers from content licensing specialist MEI Global, LLC (MEIG), which helps publishers build strategic, long-term distribution partners to give their content the audience it deserves. "We're honored to represent Radcliffe in identifying the right partner in the reprints space in this latest deal," says Chris Broekhoff, MEIG's president. "A number of discussions and negotiations for complementary redistribution deals are also underway, and we're excited to help Radcliffe expand the audience for this powerful medical research."
About Radcliffe Group: We bring medical knowledge to life and put great communication at the heart of better healthcare. We are an independent digital producer and publisher for the global cardiovascular community, equipping clinicians with the tools, skills and practical insights they need to do the best for their patients. We combine scientific rigour with communications expertise and technical mastery, to make knowledge-sharing as effortless and effective as possible, through great science writing, smart journal editing and engaging digital formats.
Our portfolio of journals and digital media cover all aspects of cardiovascular medicine and are an indispensable tool for both specialist and general clinicians who want to stay abreast of the latest global news and continue their professional development. Whatever your focus, you'll discover original content, open-access and peer-reviewed articles by the field's leading authorities written with balance, clarity and insight that cut through the noise. For additional information, please contact [email protected].
About Springer Healthcare: Springer Healthcare is a leading global medical communications and education provider. Working in partnership with pharmaceutical companies and key opinion leaders, we develop bespoke content delivered via multichannel solutions, providing the essential tools to support healthcare professionals in achieving the best possible outcomes for patients.
Springer Healthcare is a part of Springer Nature, publisher of the world's most influential journals and a pioneer in open research. https://springerhealthcare.com/
About MEI Global, LLC: MEI Global is a content licensing agency that provides a suite of services to help publishers reach new audiences, without cannibalizing existing revenue streams. MEIG assists publishers with strategic decision making through a lens of revenue growth, brand extension, and intellectual property protection. For additional information, please contact Senior Vice President of Business Development Nancy Davis Kho at [email protected].
