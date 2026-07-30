Radco Expands XCELTHERM® Portfolio with Silicone Heat Transfer Fluids for Laboratory and High-Temperature Applications

Radco Industries is pleased to announce the expansion of its XCELTHERM® product family with two silicone-based heat transfer fluids engineered to meet the demanding requirements of laboratory, research, and industrial thermal management applications.

BATAVIA, Ill., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Radco's XCELTHERM® SX500 and XCELTHERM® SX800 provide customers with dependable thermal performance across a broad operating range while leveraging the inherent advantages of silicone chemistry, including excellent thermal stability, oxidation resistance, and long service life. Silicone heat transfer fluids are valued for their wide operating temperature ranges and resistance to thermal degradation, making them well suited for applications where conventional organic fluids may not be ideal.

XCELTHERM® SX500: Designed for Precision Temperature Control

XCELTHERM® SX500 is formulated specifically for laboratory and testing bath applications where accurate and consistent temperature control is essential. The fluid delivers excellent heat transfer characteristics and outstanding oxidative stability in open systems operating up to 170°C (338°F). For closed-loop systems, SX500 provides reliable performance from -40°C to 230°C (-40°F to 446°F), offering the flexibility required for research laboratories, quality control testing, and precision thermal processing.

Typical applications include:

Laboratory circulating baths

Calibration equipment

Analytical instrumentation

Research and development testing

Environmental simulation systems

XCELTHERM® SX800: Built for Demanding High-Temperature Service

For customers operating at elevated temperatures, XCELTHERM® SX800 delivers the thermal stability required for continuous industrial service. Designed for operating temperatures up to 400°C (750°F) with excellent low-temperature pumpability below -40°C (-40°F), SX800 is an ideal solution for high-temperature process heating, solar thermal systems, and other applications where long-term fluid stability is critical. Silicone-based heat transfer fluids have become increasingly attractive for concentrated solar and other high-temperature thermal systems because they maintain stability over a broad operating range while resisting oxidation and fouling.

Recommended applications include:

Concentrated solar thermal systems

High-temperature process heating

Pilot plants

Specialty chemical processing

Industrial thermal fluid systems

Engineered for Reliability

Both XCELTHERM® SX500 and SX800 are engineered to help customers maximize equipment performance while reducing maintenance associated with fluid degradation. Their silicone-based formulations provide excellent thermal stability, resistance to oxidation, and dependable heat transfer performance across demanding operating conditions.

As part of the XCELTHERM® family of heat transfer fluids, SX500 and SX800 reinforce Radco Industries' commitment to providing engineered thermal management solutions backed by technical expertise and responsive customer support.

For more information about XCELTHERM® SX500, XCELTHERM® SX800, or Radco's complete line of heat transfer fluids, visit the XCELTHERM® product page or contact Radco Industries.

Media Contact

Jordan Veale, Radco Industries, LLC, 1 630-239-4183, [email protected], https://www.radcoind.com/

SOURCE Radco Industries, LLC