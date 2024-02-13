Radco Industries, Inc. Earns USDA Certified Biobased Product Label

The RADCOLUBE® BIOBASED CLP can now display a unique USDA label that highlights its percentage of biobased content. Third-party verification for a product's biobased content is administered through the USDA BioPreferred® Program. Post this

The RADCOLUBE® BIOBASED CLP can now display a unique USDA label that highlights its percentage of biobased content. Third-party verification for a product's biobased content is administered through the USDA BioPreferred® Program, which strives to increase the development, purchase, and use of biobased products.

Biobased products help address climate change by offering renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products; sequester carbon dioxide and lower the concentration of greenhouse gasses in the atmosphere that contribute to climate change; create and expand markets; provide a safer alternative for people and the environment than their petroleum-based counterparts; and represent incredible technological advances and innovations.

The USDA Certified Biobased Product Label displays a product's biobased content, which is the portion of a product that comes from a renewable source such as plant, animal, marine, or forestry feedstocks. Utilizing renewable biobased materials displaces the need for non-renewable petroleum-based chemicals. Biobased products are cost-comparative, readily available, and perform as well as or better than their conventional counterparts.

"At Radco Industries, we believe in transparency and empowering our customers with the information they need to make informed choices. With the USDA certification, Radcolube® Biobased CLP 3in1 not only meets the highest performance and reliability standards but also aligns with our dedication to sustainability." – Luke Smith

"We applaud Radco Industries, Inc. for earning the USDA Certified Biobased Product Label," said Vernell Thompson, USDA BioPreferred Program. "The label is intended to help spur economic development, create new jobs, and provide new markets for farm commodities. But the label also makes it easier for consumers and federal buyers to locate biobased products and consider planet-friendlier options during purchase decisions. By having their products become USDA Certified Biobased, Radco Industries, Inc. joins an expanding list of businesses combatting inaccurate marketing claims and the practice of greenwashing, while also contributing to a thriving bioeconomy that decreases our reliance on petroleum."

In the latest Economic Impact Report released by USDA, the biobased products industry supported 4.6 million American jobs; contributed $470 billion to the U.S. economy; and generated 2.79 jobs in other sectors of the economy for every biobased job. Biobased products also have a substantial environmental impact, displacing about 9.4 million barrels of oil a year, with the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 12.7 million metric tons of CO2 equivalents per year.

About Radco Industries, Inc.:

Radco Industries specializes in the manufacture of high-quality specialty fluids and lubricants developed for the military, industrial, energy, and solar markets. An engineering-based company, Radco Industries also supplies expert technical support and an array of valuable services based on industry knowledge spanning more than 50 years.

About the USDA BioPreferred Program

With the goal of increasing the development, purchase, and use of biobased products, USDA's

BioPreferred® Program was first introduced in the 2002 Farm Bill and reauthorized in 2018. It requires federal agencies and contractors to give purchasing preference to biobased products. The USDA BioPreferred Program also includes a voluntary certification and labeling initiative for biobased products. This is referred to as the USDA Certified Biobased Product Label. More than 1,800 companies across the U.S. and in 47 countries participate in the Program. From farm and field all the way through the manufacturing process, the expanding market for biobased products creates jobs, supports rural economic growth in America, and has a positive impact on our planet. Have questions? Please contact: Vernell Thompson, USDA BioPreferred Program at [email protected].

