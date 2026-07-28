Radco Industries Introduces Radcolube® C937-4 -- Aerospace Cleaning Compound Qualified to MIL-PRF-87937E

Radco Industries, LLC is proud to announce the latest addition to its expanding line of aerospace maintenance products: RADCOLUBE® C937-4, a heavy-duty, water-dilutable aerospace cleaning compound fully qualified to MIL-PRF-87937E, Type IV. Designed for both military and commercial aerospace applications, RADCOLUBE® C937-4 delivers exceptional cleaning performance while remaining environmentally responsible. The formulation effectively removes dirt, grease, oils, hydraulic fluids, and other contaminants from aircraft, aerospace ground equipment (AGE), and AGE engines without damaging painted surfaces, composites, or sealants.

BATAVIA, Ill., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Key Features

Qualified to MIL-PRF-87937E, Type IV – Meets stringent military performance and safety requirements for cleaning of aircraft exterior, aerospace ground equipment (AGE) and AGE engines.

Heavy-Duty Cleaning Performance – Effectively removes dirt, grease, oils, hydraulic fluids, and other operational contaminants.

Water-Dilutable Formula – Provides economical mixing ratios for efficient field and maintenance operations.

Biodegradable – Formulated with environmental responsibility in mind.

Environmentally Safe – Designed to minimize environmental impact without sacrificing cleaning performance.

Mild pH Formula – Safe for use on painted surfaces, composites, elastomers, and sealants while delivering outstanding cleaning effectiveness.

Typical Applications

RADCOLUBE® C937-4 is recommended for the exterior cleaning of:

Military aircraft

Commercial aircraft

Aerospace Ground Equipment (AGE)

AGE engines

The product can be applied using:

Spray application

Brush or cleaning pad

Immersion cleaning

Recommended Use

Apply RADCOLUBE® C937-4 by spray, brush, wipe, or immersion in accordance with applicable maintenance procedures.

Allow sufficient dwell time based on the level of contamination, following the product Technical Data Sheet.

Rinse thoroughly with clean water as specified.

Allow surfaces to dry and inspect. Repeat application if necessary for heavily soiled areas.

Availability

RADCOLUBE® C937-4 is available immediately through Radco Industries, LLC and its authorized distribution network.

Packaging options include:

1-Gallon Oblong Containers

5-Gallon Pails

55-Gallon Drums

National Stock Numbers (NSNs)

Package NSN

1-Gallon Oblong 6850-01-429-2368

5-Gallon Pail 6850-01-433-0873

55-Gallon Drum 6850-01-429-2371

For more information call, email, or consult our website.

About Radco Industries, LLC

Radco Industries is a U.S. manufacturer of specialty lubricants, cleaning compounds, and chemical products serving the aerospace, defense, industrial, and commercial markets. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and military specification compliance, Radco develops high-performance solutions that meet the demanding requirements of government and commercial customers worldwide.

Media Contact

Carla Resko, Radco Industries, LLC, 1 630-484-4920, [email protected], https://www.radcoind.com/

SOURCE Radco Industries, LLC