Radco Industries, LLC- Launches Ecommerce Platform For Ease Of Purchasing

Radcolube® products currently offered for online purchasing at https://www.radcoind.com/shop/

RADCOLUBE® FR282 (MIL-PRF-83282D(1)) NATO Code: H-537: Fire-resistant, military-qualified hydraulic fluid offering excellent oxidative stability and low-temperature performance of -40°C to 205°C (-40°F to 401°F) in both military and industrial systems.





RADCOLUBE® FR257 (MIL-PRF-87257E) NATO Code: H-538: High-performance synthetic hydrocarbon based hydraulic fluid engineered for aviation systems in temperatures ranging from -54°C to +200°C (-65°F to 392°F).





RADCOLUBE® RHP6083 (MIL-PRF-6083G) NATO Code: C-635: Rust-inhibiting petroleum-based hydraulic fluid used as both a preservative and operational fluid for military and industrial systems.





RADCOLUBE® 500M (MIL-PRF-87252F) NATO Code: S-1748: is a military-qualified dielectric/cooling fluid consisting of a synthetic hydrocarbon base oil and additives. Designed for safe use in land and airborne cooling systems ranging from -54°C to 135°C (-65°F to 275°F).





RADCOLUBE® FR170 (MIL-PRF-46170E TY 1) NATO Code: H-544: A synthetic hydraulic fluid formulated for use in ground vehicles, recoil systems and hydraulic equipment operating from -40°C to 200°C (-40°F to 392°F).





RADCOLUBE® LO7870 (MIL-PRF-7870E) NATO Code: O-142: A general-purpose, low-temperature synthetic lubricating oil designed for aviation systems requiring performance in low temperature environments.





RADCOLUBE® NLT: A "super" clean, low-viscosity mineral-based hydraulic fluid for aviation applications, effective between -65°C to 135°C (-85°F to 275°F).

"Radco felt it was time to modernize and adapt to our current customer base by offering our top-of-the-line Radcolube® products via E-commerce. Radco wanted to increase the ease and efficiency when purchasing our products. It's simple: quick clicks equal great results with the speed and simplicity of E-commerce." Sean M. Cook – VP Operations, Radco Industries LLC

Radco's online store offers a streamlined and more efficient service option for clientele. Products are available now for purchase, always in stock with turnaround times for shipment as quickly as 24 hours.

About: RADCO INDUSTRIES LLC, has over 50+ Years of industry-based knowledge specializing in the manufacture of high-quality critical application specialty lubricants. The RADCOLUBE® product line consists of synthetic and petroleum-based lubricants designed and manufactured with precision and accuracy. Radco Industries, LLC, proudly supports air, land, and sea operations around the globe. The company holds over 30 QPL approvals and actively supplies more than 25 specialty MIL-SPEC lubricants to the U.S. military and globally.

