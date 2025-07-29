Radco Industries Partners With West BioFuels To Bring The Heat To Biomass Power

"Our partnership with West Biofuels represents a powerful alignment of sustainable energy goals and advanced engineering," said Jordan Veale, HTF Business Manager of Radco Industries. Post this

"Our partnership with West Biofuels represents a powerful alignment of sustainable energy goals and advanced engineering," said Jordan Veale, HTF Business Manager of Radco Industries. "XCELTHERM ® is engineered for superior thermal stability, low maintenance, and long service life—making it the ideal choice for biomass applications like those developed by West Biofuels."

"We choose XCELTHERM in our systems because it is cost effective compared to competitors and we have seen it perform well and have very low degradation" said Matt Summers, Chief Operating Officer of West Biofuels. "Our facilities rely on cost effective and long lasting materials and this has been the case with Radco thermal oil."

The use of XCELTHERM® in high-temperature bioenergy processes helps West Biofuels maximize energy recovery from biomass feedstocks while maintaining safety and compliance with rigorous environmental standards. Radco's fluids are formulated to perform under extreme conditions, minimizing system downtime and reducing the total cost of ownership.

This partnership underscores both companies' commitment to driving innovation in clean energy and delivering dependable solutions for a greener future.

About Radco Industries:

Radco Industries is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of high-performance heat transfer fluids and lubricants. With over 50 years of experience, Radco's XCELTHERM® products are trusted by industries ranging from power generation to food processing and renewable energy.

About West Biofuels:

West Biofuels is an energy technology company dedicated to developing sustainable biomass-to-energy solutions. Through advanced gasification and combustion systems, West Biofuels transforms forest residuals and agricultural byproducts into clean, renewable power for rural energy supply and industrial site power applications.

Media Contact

Jordan Veale, Radco Industries, 1 615-944-0815, [email protected], https://www.radcoind.com/

SOURCE Radco Industries