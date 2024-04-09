Radcolube® Introduces Innovative Solutions for Firearm Maintenance: Bio-Based CLP 2oz Needle Nose Bottles

Designed to clean, lubricate, and protect firearms and mechanical equipment, Radcolube® Bio-Based CLP 2oz Needle Nose Bottles offer high-performance results while reducing environmental impact.
BATAVIA, Ill., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Radco Industries Inc., a leading provider of advanced firearm maintenance products, is proud to announce the launch of two new products designed to meet the diverse needs of shooters, hunters, military personnel, and firearm enthusiasts: Traditional CLP Wipes and Bio-Based CLP 2oz Needle Nose Bottles.
Radcolube® is excited to introduce Bio-Based CLP 2oz Needle Nose Bottles, featuring a USDA-certified formula that is 73% bio-based. This formula excels in extreme temperature conditions, operating seamlessly in the range of -51°C to +71°C (-60°F to +160°F). These innovative Needle nose tipped bottles contain a biodegradable formula derived from renewable Biobased ingredients, making them an environmentally friendly choice for firearm maintenance.
Designed to clean, lubricate, and protect firearms and mechanical equipment, Radcolube® Bio-Based CLP 2oz Needle Nose Bottles offer high-performance results while reducing environmental impact. Shooters and enthusiasts can trust in the effectiveness of this sustainable solution to keep their firearms in top condition while also supporting eco-conscious practices.
For a limited time. Use the PROMO code BIO-CLP for 10 percent off your purchase of the new Bio-Based CLP 2oz Needle Nose Bottles on our website: Radcolube® CLP
Visit our socials for more information on all things Radcolube®.
Media Contact
Luke Smith, Radcolube CLP, 1 630-239-4170, [email protected], https://radcolubeclp.com/
SOURCE Radcolube CLP
Share this article