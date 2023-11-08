Radial new customer announcement: Beth Israel Lahey Health Performance Network deploys Radial's decision support platform to optimize transitions of care

Smart Placement AI/ML solutions deliver actionable insights to optimize care team decisions.

CONCORD, Mass., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Radial, a leading provider of decision support software for transitions of care, is excited to announce a new customer agreement with Beth Israel Lahey Health Performance Network (BILH Performance Network). Radial's cloud-based Smart Placement platform is now live at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, and Mount Auburn Hospital. The implementation will expand as the partnership develops, extending to other hospitals within the BILH system.

Under this new partnership, Radial's technology is deployed for approximately 90,000 Medicare beneficiaries aligned to Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) managed by BILH Performance Network. Radial's decision support platform provides predictive insights to care management teams in real time, beginning on the very first day of a patient's hospital stay. Users and supervisors also benefit from Radial's live monitoring features, which help to assess patient outcomes, staff efficacy, and resource utilization.

"We are excited to embark on this collaborative journey with BILH Performance Network in support of their mission to create healthier communities – one person at a time – through seamless care," said Thaddeus Fulford-Jones, CEO of Radial. "With the addition of BILH Performance Network, Radial's health system customers account for almost 50% of all acute hospital stays across Massachusetts. We're delighted that our solutions are positively impacting so many patients and care teams."

Funded in part by Initialized Capital, NIH, and the National Science Foundation, Radial builds AI/ML solutions to optimize patient care transitions. Radial's real-time decision support platform empowers clinical staff to intervene when it matters most.

