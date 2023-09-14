Radial Partners with University of Wisconsin-Madison to Integrate Area Deprivation Index into Real-Time Decision Support Solutions

Radial is excited to announce its new agreement with the University of Wisconsin-Madison Center for Health Disparities Research. This partnership will integrate the Neighborhood Atlas® Area Deprivation Index (ADI) into Radial's real-time discharge decision platform to optimize patient care transitions.

The ADI is a recognized metric that includes 17 factors of social determinants of health (SDOH), such as income, education, employment, and housing quality, in order to quantify neighborhood levels of disadvantage. Published research reveals that living in a disadvantaged neighborhood is linked with a variety of health-related challenges, such as less access to nutritious food, and an increased risk of exposure to pollution and other toxic chemicals. Residents of such neighborhoods are at greater risk of developing certain diseases and have a shorter life expectancy. By considering a patient's neighborhood disadvantage level, providers can customize patient interventions, thereby enhancing healthcare delivery and patient outcomes. Advantages of this methodology include a consistent, standardized measurement and consideration of social and environmental factors impacting health. The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) currently employs the ADI as part of the risk adjustment methodology for the Accountable Care Organization Realizing Equity Access and Community Health model (ACO REACH).

One of the core tenets of Radial's approach is to design decision support solutions without perpetuating racial, social, or economic inequity by characterizing patient-individualized and environmental risk factors. This is achieved in part by using socioeconomic risk stratification rather than race-based segmentation, and by leveraging key indicators like dual eligibility status and specific Z codes for precise risk assessment. Radial's solutions automatically adjust for vulnerable patient populations and learn dynamically, incorporating additional socioeconomic risk factors over time.

"Research has shown a strong correlation between ADI and health outcomes," says Thaddeus Fulford-Jones, co-founder and CEO of Radial. "Taking into account the socioeconomic conditions of patients ensures our solutions can recommend care pathways that will address their holistic needs."

