Radiance Holdings Announces Bob Bell as Chief Financial Officer

Bell, who brings decades of franchise experience to the role, will work cross-functionally to support Woodhouse Spas and Sola Salons franchise owners in growing their businesses.

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Radiance Holdings, the parent company of both Woodhouse Spas and Sola Salons, has welcomed industry veteran Bob Bell as its new chief financial officer. After moving into franchising with Smashburger and Raising Cane's, Bell spent over six years at WellBiz Brands, where he came to appreciate the wellness and beauty industry even more deeply.

"The health, wellness and beauty industry has a ton of tailwinds behind it," Bell said. "The business model is beautiful because it's centered around beauty professionals and service providers delivering a great service to their clients. When you couple that with franchisees who are really passionate about helping people, you have a really powerful engine that can drive business growth."

While Bell is passionate about the industry as a whole, he shared excitement about the strength of both the Woodhouse Spas and Sola Salons models specifically. With a "sophisticated group of franchisees" and business models that are "consistently better" than others in the industry, there is a clear trajectory for Radiance Holdings to grow in the space.

"Bob's arrival as our new CFO marks an exciting chapter for Radiance Holdings," said Ben Jones, chief executive officer. "His deep understanding of the franchise landscape and commitment to our franchisees' success will be crucial as we continue to elevate the Woodhouse Spas and Sola Salons brands. I'm looking forward to partnering with Bob as we work together to drive innovation and growth, ensuring our franchisees can reach their full potential in this vibrant industry."

In his previous roles, Bell had the opportunity to oversee marketing, operations and technology in addition to his financial responsibilities, and this has given him a more holistic view of the business. Now, as CFO for Radiance Holdings, he intends to do something similar.

"Things like budgeting, forecasting and making sure the books are closed properly are all on my radar, but my goal as CFO is really to be a strategic partner to the business — to assist with franchisee profitability and growth and identify opportunities within the business to drive performance improvements," he said. "I look forward to partnering cross-functionally with teams throughout the organization to determine how we can continue to grow and scale this concept, thinking about pairing numbers and strategy, all at the nexus of franchisee success."

ABOUT RADIANCE HOLDINGS:

Radiance Holdings represents a collection of premier brands in the beauty, wellness and self-care sector. Led by Ben Jones, CEO, Radiance's current brand portfolio includes Sola Salons, the world's largest and salon suites franchise, and Woodhouse Spas, the largest premium day spa brand in the US. Radiance is committed to investing in its brands, driving innovation, and helping their franchisees and their community of independent beauty professionals grow their businesses and improve their lives. For more information about Radiance Holdings, please visit https://www.weareradianceholdings.com/.

Media Contact

Lauren Turner, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE Radiance Holdings