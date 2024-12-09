Radiance Holdings Secures 2 Spots on 2024 Franchise Times Top 400

Both Sola Salons and Woodhouse Spas climbed several spots in the highly competitive national ranking this year, coming in at No. 196 and 259, respectively.

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Radiance Holdings, the parent company of Sola Salons and Woodhouse Spas, celebrates both brands' recent rankings on the 2024 Franchise Times Top 400 list, underscoring Radiance Holdings' commitment to franchisee success and innovative growth in the beauty and wellness industry. Sola Salons, the industry's leading salon suite brand, rose to No. 196, while Woodhouse Spas, a premier day spa franchise, climbed to No. 259.

The Franchise Times 400 list is the most comprehensive annual ranking of the 400 largest U.S.-based franchise systems, placing companies by systemwide sales on a global scale. The list is determined using a combination of voluntary company reports and recent Franchise Disclosure Documents (FDDs), and only U.S.-based companies with a significant number of franchised locations are eligible for ranking.

"This recognition on the Franchise Times 400 is a testament to our brands' momentum and the resilience of our franchisees," said Ben Jones, CEO of Radiance Holdings. "Our growth is driven by a shared commitment across Sola Salons and Woodhouse Spas to deliver exceptional experiences and unwavering support to our franchisees. We are incredibly proud of our franchise owners, whose dedication enables us to thrive and expand into new communities every year."

With over 730 Sola Salons locations and more than 85 Woodhouse Spas locations across North America, Radiance Holdings has established a strong presence in the franchise space by focusing on tailored franchisee support and fostering high standards in beauty and wellness. The Sola Salons brand empowers beauty professionals to build independent careers through private studio spaces, while Woodhouse Spas offer guests luxurious wellness experiences that cater to a growing demand for self-care services.

"Through our dual focus on franchisee support and customer satisfaction, Radiance Holdings is committed to helping franchisees reach their full potential," said Jones. "With the passionate efforts of our franchise community, Sola Salons and Woodhouse Spas are set to achieve even more milestones in the years ahead."

ABOUT RADIANCE HOLDINGS:

Radiance Holdings represents a collection of premier brands in the beauty, wellness and self-care sector. Led by Ben Jones, CEO, Radiance's current brand portfolio includes Sola Salons, the world's largest and salon suites franchise, and Woodhouse Spas, the largest premium day spa brand in the US. Radiance is committed to investing in its brands, driving innovation, and helping their franchisees and their community of independent beauty professionals grow their businesses and improve their lives. For more information about Radiance Holdings, please visit https://www.weareradianceholdings.com/.

ABOUT WOODHOUSE SPAS:

Woodhouse Spas is a leading luxury spa franchise that offers resort-style spa experiences in local communities. Founded in 2001 in Victoria, Texas, Woodhouse Spas has grown to 86 locations across the United States. The brand provides a wide range of services, including massages, facials, body treatments, and nail services, all designed to offer personalized care and enhance wellness. Woodhouse franchisees benefit from comprehensive support, including training, site selection, construction management, marketing, and operational advice. For more information about Woodhouse Spas, visit https://www.woodhousespas.com/.

ABOUT SOLA SALONS:

In 2004, Sola Salons was established with the opening of its first location in Denver, Colorado. Now with more than 730 locations open in the U.S. and Canada, Sola is proud to offer 20,000+ independent beauty professionals the freedom and benefits of salon ownership without the risk and overhead of opening a traditional salon. Its innovative salon model empowers hairdressers, estheticians, nail techs, massage therapists and other like-minded professionals to take control of their lives and their careers. Sola provides beauty professionals with beautiful, fully-equipped salon studios alongside the support and tools they need to launch their salon business in no time. For more information about Sola Salons, please visit https://www.solasalonstudios.com/.

Media Contact

Lauren Turner, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE Radiance Holdings