Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Signs with Taymar Sales U.

SHREVEPORT, La., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl and Taymar Sales U. have signed a multi-year agreement for the firm to handle outbound ticket sales and operations.

"The Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl is proud to partner with Taymar Sales U. as part of our ongoing commitment to enhancing the bowl game experience for college football fans," said Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Executive Director Missy Setters. "Taymar's expertise and data-driven approach to ticket sales and operations will allow us to better connect with our loyal supporters, increase attendance, and drive revenue growth for Northwest Louisiana's premier sporting event."

Taymar will hire a Director of Ticket Sales and Operations to lead these efforts in the Shreveport-Bossier City community.

"We are excited to get to work serving the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl to drive ticket sales and bring more fans to Shreveport for this historic game," said Taymar President Joe Rickert. "The Independence Bowl has a rich tradition, and together, we're committed to enhancing the fan experience, increasing attendance, and continuing to showcase Shreveport as a premier destination for college football."

The Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl is Taymar's 29th client, joining the Allstate Sugar Bowl as its second bowl game and representing the third client in the state of Louisiana (LSU).

"We appreciate the confidence of the executive committee, Missy Setters, and her staff," said Taymar Founder/CEO Mark Dyer. "This event is the centerpiece of the Shreveport-Bossier sports scene, and we are ready to begin working the market on a year-round basis."

About Taymar Sales U.

Taymar Sales U. is a North Carolina-based college sports marketing company focused on driving new revenue growth for athletic departments and organizations through ticket sales, sponsorship, ticket operations, and fundraising. Taymar Sales U. is committed to serving clients and colleagues and was founded on the belief that organizations want senior-level counsel, more personalized service, and increased goal alignment.

Current clients include University of Kentucky, Louisiana State University, Georgia Southern University, The Citadel, Robert Morris University, Northern Illinois University, University of Connecticut, Samford University, University of Akron, University of North Alabama, Michigan State University, DePaul University, Furman University, Jacksonville State University, Wichita State University, Queen City Soccer Club, North Dakota Athletics, University of North Carolina at Greensboro, East Texas A&M University, the Allstate Sugar Bowl, Middle Tennessee State University, University of Central Missouri, Lexington Sporting Club, Western Kentucky University, University of Arkansas-Little Rock, Sacred Heart University, Coastal Carolina University, Drake University and the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl.

About the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Established in 1976, the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl™ is college football's 11th most historic bowl game. No. 22/19 (CFP/AP) Army West Point defeated Louisiana Tech, 27-6, in the 48th edition on Saturday, December 28, 2024. Radiance Technologies is the bowl's title sponsor through the 2025-26 Bowl Season. The bowl's conference, team and television agreements also run through the 2025-26 season. The Independence Bowl Foundation is prevalent in the Shreveport-Bossier City area throughout the year, hosting events to help enhance the economic impact and growth of our community. The Mission of the Independence Bowl is to attract and provide quality, nationally recognized football competition oriented to the Ark-La-Tex region. For more information, visit RadianceTechnologiesIndependenceBowl.com or follow the bowl on Facebook, X and Instagram at @IndyBowl.

