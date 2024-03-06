Radiant Blooms Await: Star Roses and Plants Unveils New Roses for 2024

Easy Bee-zy™ Knock Out® and Orange Glow™ Knock Out® Roses are the garden's newest showstoppers!

WEST GROVE, Pa., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Star® Roses and Plants, a leader in the horticultural industry, is thrilled to unveil two new additions to their renowned Knock Out® Family of Roses - introducing Easy Bee-zy™ Knock Out® and Orange Glow™ Knock Out® Roses. These vibrant blooms promise to elevate gardens with their striking colors and exceptional resilience.

Easy Bee-zy Knock Out: A Haven for Pollinators

Transform the garden into a haven for pollinators with Easy Bee-zy Knock Out. Boasting a riot of very bright, yellow blooms, this variety not only captivates the eye but also attracts bees and butterflies, contributing to a thriving ecosystem right in your own backyard. With its disease resistance and easy maintenance, Easy Bee-zy Knock Out is the perfect choice for both seasoned gardeners and beginners.

Orange Glow Knock Out: A Burst of Sunset Hues

Infuse gardens with the warmth of a sunset with Orange Glow Knock Out. Boasting with brilliant double orange blooms that display shades of coral, pink and yellow through the season, this rose variety adds a pop of color and a touch of elegance to any landscape. Its incredible rust resistance makes it a top-performer in every climate and a standout on the West Coast. Performs best in zones 5 - 11. Plant individually, in a group or mixed with other perennials, shrubs or roses. Orange Glow Knock Out is a hardy and resilient option, requiring minimal care while delivering maximum visual impact.

Both Easy Bee-zy Knock Out and Orange Glow Knock Out Roses share the outstanding characteristics of the Knock Out Rose Collection – disease resistance, continuous blooms, and adaptability to various climates. Whether you're a seasoned gardener or just starting out, these new introductions make it easy for anyone to achieve a stunning and vibrant garden.

Availability and Where to Find:

Easy Bee-zy Knock Out and Orange Glow Knock Out Roses will be available at select garden centers and nurseries this spring. To learn more about these roses and locate a retailer nearby, visit https://www.knockoutroses.com/.

Star® Roses and Plants has been bringing great plants to the world's gardens since 1897 and continues to introduce breakthrough roses, shrubs and edibles. Their most notable brands include The Knock Out® Family of Roses, Drift® Roses, Bushel and Berry®, and Bloomables®. Star® Roses and Plants is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ball Horticultural. For more information, please visit http://www.starrosesandplants.com.

