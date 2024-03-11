Radiant Digital Welcomes Rick Killingsworth as Senior Vice President of Revenue and Expansion

Rick Killingsworth's extensive experience and strong history of driving results for advertisers, expanding the product offering, and pursuing strategic acquisitions make him an invaluable addition to our executive team." - Jeremy McGee, Radiant Digital President Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Rick Killingsworth to the Radiant Digital team," said Jeremy McGee, Radiant Digital President. "Rick's extensive experience and strong history of driving results for advertisers, expanding the product offering, and pursuing strategic acquisitions make him an invaluable addition to our executive team. We are confident that his leadership will drive our capabilities to deliver for our advertising partners, our company's revenue growth and expansion efforts to new heights."

In his new role as Senior Vice President of Revenue and Expansion, Killingsworth will be responsible for spearheading Radiant Digital's revenue generation strategies, as well as identifying and capitalizing on new opportunities for expansion. His expertise in adapting to changing market forces and trends will be instrumental in guiding the company's growth trajectory in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

"I am excited to join Radiant Digital and contribute to a fast-growing and aggressive team's continued success," said Killingsworth. "I look forward to leveraging my experience, insights and relationships to drive revenue growth, foster strategic expansion initiatives, and position Radiant Digital as a leader in the digital solutions industry."

About Radiant Digital

At Radiant Digital, we harness the power of the faith consumer through our portfolio of brands - Beliefnet.com, Patheos.com, BibleMinute.com, BibleJoy App, FamilyToday.com, Familias.com, iDisciple.org and FamilyChristian.com – crafting data-backed solutions to achieve our clients' goals. We inspire individuals and families to connect more deeply, live more intentionally, and act with greater love so the world can do the same.

