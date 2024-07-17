Radiant Receives ISO/IEC 17025:2017 Accreditation From NVLAP

"This milestone offers assurance to our customers in need of high-quality testing services and solidifies our focus towards putting our customers first, delivering solutions that exceed their expectations." Post this

"This accreditation demonstrates our commitment to strive for excellence in making innovative products, technology, and services that deliver solutions to our customers and throughout the industry," said Brian Raymond, Radiant's Director of Operations. "This milestone offers assurance to our customers in need of high-quality testing services and solidifies our focus towards putting our customers first, delivering solutions that exceed their expectations."

With this accreditation, Radiant Vision Systems is able to offer ISO 17025 calibration on request for its ProMetric imaging photometers and colorimeters. The optional ISO-17025 calibration & certification ensures that standards & tools associated with the ISO-17025 calibration process are certified by ISO-17025 accredited metrology labs and includes a statement of uncertainty. To our customers, this statement delivers a higher degree of certainty of how much the reported calibration data of the device tested can vary from the known true value of the calibration standard measured.

About NVLAP

The National Voluntary Laboratory Accreditation Program (NVLAP) provides third-party accreditation to testing and calibration laboratories in response to legislative actions or requests from government agencies or private-sector organizations. Laboratories accredited by NVLAP are assessed against the management and technical requirements published in the International Standard, ISO/IEC 17025:2017, and NIST Handbook 150 which includes additional requirements beyond the scope of the ISO 17025 standard. This is not an endorsement by NVLAP, NIST, or any agency of the US government.

About Radiant Vision Systems

Radiant Vision Systems works with world-class brands and manufacturers to deliver creative visual inspection solutions that improve quality, reduce costs, and increase customer satisfaction. Radiant's legacy of technology innovation in photometric imaging and worldwide install base date back more than 30 years and address applications from consumer electronics to automotive manufacturing. Radiant Vision Systems product lines include TrueTest™ automated visual inspection software for quality control, and ProMetric® imaging colorimeters, photometers, and light source measurement systems. Radiant is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, USA, with strategic offices in California, Michigan, China, Vietnam, and South Korea. Radiant has been a part of Konica Minolta's Sensing Business Unit since August 2015. For more information, visit RadiantVisionSystems.com.

Media Contact

