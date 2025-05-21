Radiant Reveals Innovative Display Measurement Solutions at Live Display Week Exhibition

Radiant joined Display Week as an exhibitor, Platinum Sponsor, and Gold Corporate Member of SID with over 30 years of experience developing test and measurement solutions for displays.

REDMOND, Wash., May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Radiant Vision Systems, a leading provider of imaging systems for scientific evaluation of light sources and displays, announced the launch of its new solutions for scientific test and measurement at [SID Display Week 2025. From booth #739 at the exhibition, Radiant showcased seven product demonstrations of its camera, lens, and software solutions in applications ranging from evaluating the quality of augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) displays, capturing precise values of brightness and color at the subpixel level, and ensuring the quality of backlit characters and symbols found in aerospace displays.