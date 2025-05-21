Radiant Reveals Innovative Display Measurement Solutions at Live Display Week Exhibition

Radiant joined Display Week as an exhibitor, Platinum Sponsor, and Gold Corporate Member of SID with over 30 years of experience developing test and measurement solutions for displays.
REDMOND, Wash., May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Radiant Vision Systems, a leading provider of imaging systems for scientific evaluation of light sources and displays, announced the launch of its new solutions for scientific test and measurement at [SID Display Week 2025. From booth #739 at the exhibition, Radiant showcased seven product demonstrations of its camera, lens, and software solutions in applications ranging from evaluating the quality of augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) displays, capturing precise values of brightness and color at the subpixel level, and ensuring the quality of backlit characters and symbols found in aerospace displays.
Radiant joined Display Week as an exhibitor, Platinum Sponsor, and Gold Corporate Member of SID with over 30 years of experience developing test and measurement solutions for displays. At this year's Display Week exhibition, Radiant showcased "more ways to measure displays" with the launch of new solutions for ensuring display device quality from subpixel to surface. These new test and measurement systems included their XRF-30M Lens, designed for XR device inspection with superior MTF performance, along with an XRE-23 lens focused on the evaluation of AR/VR/MR displays while accounting for prescription lenses. Radiant also demonstrated a ProMetric® I-Series 151MP Imaging Colorimeter paired with their 120° AR/VR Lens, offering ultra-high resolution color measurement of XR devices. Lastly, they announced the launch of their VIP™ (Vision Inspection Pack) and ACE analysis software, providing the evaluation of backlit aerospace characters and symbols. These new test and measurement systems integrate Radiant's fundamental ProMetric® imaging platform with technologies that are engineered to deliver reliable and repeatable performance with the highest levels of accuracy and speed.
The Society for Information Display (SID) hosted the Display Week event live, bringing together the leading innovators and innovations in electronic display technology in a central forum. Display Week took place live in San Jose, California, from May 11-16, with exhibit dates on May 13-15.
About Radiant Vision Systems
Radiant Vision Systems works with world-class brands and manufacturers to deliver creative visual inspection solutions that improve quality, reduce costs, and increase customer satisfaction. Radiant's legacy of technology innovation in photometric imaging and worldwide install base date back more than 25 years and address applications from consumer electronics to automotive manufacturing. Radiant Vision Systems product lines include TrueTest™ automated visual inspection software for quality control, and ProMetric® imaging colorimeters, photometers, and light source measurement systems. Radiant is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, USA, with strategic offices in California, Michigan, China, Vietnam, and South Korea. Radiant has been a part of Konica Minolta's Sensing Business Unit since August 2015. For more information, visit RadiantVisionSystems.com.
Media Contact
Lauren Desmond, Radiant Vision Systems, (425) 844-0152, [email protected], https://www.radiantvisionsystems.com/
SOURCE Radiant Vision Systems
